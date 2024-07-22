Worth Avenue: Palm Beach’s Premier Luxury Shopping Destination

Worth Avenue is home to an impressive array of jewelry boutiques, each offering unique and dazzling pieces. Whether you're seeking a statement piece or a subtle accent, these boutiques cater to all tastes and preferences.

Renowned for their timeless elegance, Carolina Herrera and Chanel offer exquisite jewelry collections that complement their fashion lines. From classic pearls to contemporary designs, these boutiques provide a sophisticated shopping experience. David Yurman and Gucci are synonymous with luxury and innovation. Their jewelry pieces, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, are perfect for those who appreciate both traditional craftsmanship and modern design. A name that needs no introduction, Tiffany & Co. continues to captivate with its iconic designs and impeccable quality. Their Worth Avenue boutique offers an extensive range of jewelry, from engagement rings to everyday pieces, each embodying the brand's legacy of elegance and excellence.