Worth Avenue: Palm Beach’s Premier Luxury Shopping Destination

Welcome to Worth Avenue, the crown jewel of Palm Beach, Florida. This iconic stretch is renowned for its upscale shopping, offering a blend of high fashion, exquisite jewelry, fine dining, and elegant hotels. Worth Avenue isn't just a shopping destination—it's a lifestyle experience that exudes luxury and sophistication. Nestled just steps away from the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Worth Avenue promises an unparalleled retail journey for the discerning traveler.
Begin your Worth Avenue adventure at The Esplanade at 150 Worth. This luxurious retail complex houses some of the world's most sought-after brands, including Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, Akris, Christofle, Panerai, Hublot, and Saks Fifth Avenue. It's a haven for fashion enthusiasts, offering a mix of global luxury brands and local Palm Beach boutiques like Altona. The Esplanade is more than just a shopping center—it's a gateway to experiencing the best of Palm Beach’s high-end retail offerings.
Worth Avenue is home to an impressive array of jewelry boutiques, each offering unique and dazzling pieces. Whether you're seeking a statement piece or a subtle accent, these boutiques cater to all tastes and preferences.
Renowned for their timeless elegance, Carolina Herrera and Chanel offer exquisite jewelry collections that complement their fashion lines. From classic pearls to contemporary designs, these boutiques provide a sophisticated shopping experience. David Yurman and Gucci are synonymous with luxury and innovation. Their jewelry pieces, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, are perfect for those who appreciate both traditional craftsmanship and modern design. A name that needs no introduction, Tiffany & Co. continues to captivate with its iconic designs and impeccable quality. Their Worth Avenue boutique offers an extensive range of jewelry, from engagement rings to everyday pieces, each embodying the brand's legacy of elegance and excellence.
Art aficionados and collectors will find Worth Avenue's art galleries and antique shops to be treasure troves of unique and valuable pieces.
One of the standout galleries on Worth Avenue is the John H. Surovek Gallery. Known for its impressive collection of American art, the gallery attracts distinguished collectors and museums. The gallery's expertise extends to appraising single works or entire collections, offering advice on conservation and framing, and occasionally serving as a guest curator and visiting lecturer.
For those looking to bring a touch of Palm Beach elegance into their homes, Worth Avenue offers several top-tier interior design boutiques.
Casa Branca is renowned for its luxurious and timeless interiors. The boutique offers a curated selection of furniture, fabrics, and home accessories that reflect the sophistication and style of Palm Beach living. Jennifer Garrigues Inc. blends classic and contemporary elements to create unique and inviting interiors. The boutique's design philosophy emphasizes comfort and elegance, making it a go-to destination for those looking to enhance their living spaces. William R. Eubanks Interior Design, Inc. offers bespoke interior design services, known for creating opulent and refined spaces. The boutique's attention to detail and commitment to quality make it a favorite among Palm Beach's elite.
Worth Avenue's fashion scene is as diverse as it is luxurious. From high-end couture to beach chic, there's something for every style.
For high-end luxury fashion, boutiques like Aerin, St. John Boutique, Tiziano Zorzan, and Versace offer exquisite apparel that exudes sophistication and style. These stores provide a personalized shopping experience, ensuring that every piece you choose is a perfect fit.
If you're looking to embrace the laid-back, beachy vibe of Palm Beach, shops like Vilebrequin, Marina St. Barth, and Marley's Palm Beach Collection have you covered. These boutiques offer stylish swimwear and resort wear that are perfect for enjoying the Florida sun.
After a long day of shopping, dining on Worth Avenue is a delightful experience. The area boasts a variety of dining options that cater to all tastes and preferences.
Worth Avenue's cafés and restaurants offer a range of culinary experiences, from casual beach-themed eateries to upscale Italian restaurants. Indulge in gourmet dishes and refreshing drinks while soaking in the elegant ambiance of Palm Beach.
Some of the must-visit dining spots include Renato’s for its Italian cuisine, Pizza Al Fresco for a casual bite, and Florie's for an iconic dining experience. Each restaurant on Worth Avenue provides a unique atmosphere and menu, ensuring a memorable dining experience.
For those planning an extended stay in Palm Beach, Worth Avenue offers some of the finest hotels and resorts in the area.
The Brazilian Court Palm Beach is a historic hotel offering an intimate and luxurious stay, with beautifully appointed rooms and top-notch amenities. At The Breakers Palm Beach, this legendary resort offers a luxurious escape with its stunning ocean views, exquisite dining options, and extensive recreational facilities. For a relaxing retreat, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa provides a tranquil setting with its award-winning spa, beachfront location, and elegant accommodations.
Worth Avenue is always bustling with events and promotions, ensuring that there's always something exciting happening. From trunk shows and sales to special presentations and themed events, there's no shortage of activities to enjoy. Be sure to stay updated on the latest happenings to make the most of your visit to Worth Avenue. To stay informed and for a full directory of shops and restaurants go to worth-avenue.com
Worth Avenue in Palm Beach offers an unparalleled luxury shopping and lifestyle experience. With its exquisite boutiques, fine dining, art galleries, and top-tier hotels, it's a destination that caters to the most discerning tastes. Whether you're looking for high-end fashion, unique jewelry, or a relaxing retreat, Worth Avenue has it all. Indulge in the elegance and sophistication of this iconic destination and create unforgettable memories in Palm Beach.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.