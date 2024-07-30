Southernmost Serenity: A Key West Oasis

Main Resort and Guest Houses

Located in the heart of Key West's Historic Old Town, the Southernmost Beach Resort offers luxury and tranquility on the island's serene Atlantic Coast. This newly renovated gem offers visitors a perfect blend of modern amenities and traditional charm, all while being in walking distance to the vibrant energy of Duval Street.

The resort offers guests with two distinct accommodation options: the main Southernmost Beach Resort and The Guest Houses. The former boasts contemporary luxury set against a backdrop of lush gardens and endless sea views, while the latter provides a unique opportunity to step back in time without sacrificing modern luxury.