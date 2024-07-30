Southernmost Serenity: A Key West Oasis

Located in the heart of Key West's Historic Old Town, the offers luxury and tranquility on the island's serene Atlantic Coast. This newly renovated gem offers visitors a perfect blend of modern amenities and traditional charm, all while being in walking distance to the vibrant energy of Duval Street.
The resort offers guests with two distinct accommodation options: the main Southernmost Beach Resort and The Guest Houses. The former boasts contemporary luxury set against a backdrop of lush gardens and endless sea views, while the latter provides a unique opportunity to step back in time without sacrificing modern luxury.
Southernmost Beach Resort guests immerse themselves in the laid-back Key West lifestyle while enjoying the finest amenities. The property features two pristine beaches and three heated pools, providing ample opportunity for relaxation and socializing. For those seeking adventure, the resort's prime location offers easy access to America's only living reef system, perfect for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts.
at Southernmost Beach Resort offer a different, yet equally captivating experience. Comprised of The Avalon (built in 1885) and Duval Gardens (dating back to 1920), these accommodations seamlessly blend historical charm with contemporary coastal décor. Guests will escape into the magical atmosphere of Key West from the comfort of a turn-of-the-century Victorian home, complete with modern amenities.
For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, La Mer and Dewey House present an opportunity to indulge in elegant Victorian-era opulence combined with the intimate charm of a bed and breakfast. These exclusive accommodations offer a truly unique stay that captures the essence of Key West's rich history.
Regardless of which accommodation option guests choose, they can expect a warm island welcome and casual luxury throughout their stay. The resort's commitment to providing premier guest services ensures that every need is met, allowing visitors to fully embrace the island’s vibe.
Culinary enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise at the Southernmost Beach Resort. The property's options showcase the unique flavors of what could be called "America's Caribbean." With Cuba just 90 miles away, the resort's cuisine draws inspiration from Caribbean, classic American, and Asian-fusion influences. Whether guests are in the mood for a romantic beachside dinner or casual cocktails accompanied by live music, the resort's diverse menu never disappoints.
Wellness takes center stage at the Southernmost Beach Resort, with a well-equipped fitness center and The Petite Spa offering a range of services to help guests unwind and rejuvenate. Daily classes and activities, guided by a team of health and wellness experts, provide opportunities for visitors to align body and soul while continuing to live on concept island time.
For couples looking to tie the knot in paradise, the Southernmost Beach Resort offers four romantic venues that serve as the perfect backdrop for destination . From beachfront ceremonies with sweeping ocean views to intimate poolside gatherings, the resort's dedicated team ensures that every detail is meticulously planned and executed, allowing couples to focus on creating lasting memories.
The Southernmost Beach Resort's commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience extends to its various special offers and packages. Visitors can take advantage of breakfast by the beach, and romance packages. Florida and Georgia residents enjoy additional perks, including free parking and discounted resort fees. For those looking to explore the waters surrounding Key West, the resort offers packages that include big game fishing charters and eco-tours.
Beyond the resort's boundaries, guests find themselves perfectly positioned to explore the vibrant culture and history of Key West. The island's famous Duval Street, with its eclectic shops, nightlife, and distinctive architecture, is just a short walk away. This proximity allows visitors to easily immerse themselves in the unique atmosphere of Key West while a serene oasis patiently awaits their return at the end of each day.
As the southernmost point of the continental United States, Key West has long been a magnet for those seeking a tropical escape without leaving the country. The Southernmost Beach Resort capitalizes on this allure, offering a luxurious home base from which to explore all that the island has to offer. Whether it's watching a breathtaking sunset at Mallory Square, visiting Ernest Hemingway's former home, or embarking on a sailing adventure, the possibilities for creating unforgettable memories are endless.
The Southernmost Beach Resort stands as a testament to Key West's ability to blend its rich history with modern luxury. By offering diverse accommodation options, world-class amenities, and unparalleled access to the best of Key West, the resort has positioned itself as a premier destination for travelers seeking a slice of paradise. Whether visitors are looking for a romantic getaway, or a solo adventure, the Southernmost Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for creating lasting memories in one of Florida's most iconic destinations.
