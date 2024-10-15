Trial Opening of Grand Egyptian Museum: The Epitome of Luxurious History

One of the major highlights of this trial opening is the public unveiling of nearly a dozen galleries, allowing visitors to view some of the incredible artifacts that Egypt has recovered from various countries. Ali Abu Al-Shish, a member of the Egyptian Archaeologists Union, noted that this is a critical moment for Egypt.

With the GEM’s vast spaces, Egypt now has the room to display both these recovered artifacts and its vast collection of historical treasures.

Tourists visiting the museum during this preview have been enthusiastic about what they’ve seen so far. A Russian tourist, Kseniia Muse expressed her excitement and her sentiment reflects the museum’s unique ability to blend cutting-edge modern design with some of the oldest artifacts in human history.