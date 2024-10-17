Puerto Rico's Best Kept Secret: Culebra & Vieques: Spanish Virgin Islands

Perhaps one of the most magical attractions on Vieques is Mosquito Bay, the brightest bioluminescent bay in the world. At night, the waters of Mosquito Bay glow with an ethereal blue light, a natural phenomenon caused by microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates. Kayaking through the glowing waters of this bay is an unforgettable experience that feels otherworldly. The best time to see this natural light show is during a moonless night when the bioluminescence is most visible.

Bioluminescent bays, or "bio bays," are unique bodies of water where microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates thrive in large enough quantities to produce a mesmerizing glow-in-the-dark effect known as bioluminescence. When the water is disturbed by paddling or splashing, these organisms emit a neon blue-green light, making it appear as if the water is illuminated by billions of glowing stars.

Remarkably, there are only five ecosystems in the world where the concentration of dinoflagellates is high enough to create this phenomenon, and Puerto Rico is home to three of them. These bio bays offer an unforgettable, natural light show that’s truly one of a kind.