Hidden in Vietnam: Hang Son Doong World’s Largest Cave Discovery

Nestled within the dense foliage of Vietnam’s Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park [Wiki], Hang Son Doong is a geological wonder unlike any other. Officially recognized as the largest cave in the world, Son Doong’s dimensions are staggering, measuring over 3 miles in length and soaring to heights of 660 feet.

Discovered relatively recently, in 1990, this subterranean marvel has since captured the world’s attention, both for its size and for the unique ecosystem it shelters within its limestone corridors