Esplanade at Aventura Ushers in a New Era of Luxury Lifestyle Destinations

Fitness enthusiasts can anchor their day with a session at Anatomy Fitness, one of Miami’s most sought-after wellness destinations. Dining takes center stage with an eclectic mix of options, from chef-driven concepts like The Amalfi Llama to health-focused eateries such as Sweetgreen and indulgent treats at Chip City. For those seeking to extend their visit, restaurants like STK Steakhouse and JOEY serve as destination anchors, providing elevated brunches, dinners, and cocktails that turn a shopping trip into a full evening out.