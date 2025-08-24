Your Ultimate Guide to the 2025/26 Vail Resorts Ski Season

The countdown to ski season is on, and Vail Resorts has unveiled its highly anticipated winter opening dates, alongside a slate of new experiences, enhancements, and perks for the 2025/26 season. With the Epic Pass granting access to more than 90 resorts worldwide—and the lowest price of fall ending September 1—now is the time to plan a season that could keep you on the slopes for more than half the year.
The season kicks off in mid-October—weather permitting—at Keystone, with the help of the resort’s advanced, energy-efficient snowmaking system. High-profile openings follow across North America and Switzerland:
November 7 – Breckenridge (CO)
November 14 – Vail Mountain (CO)
November 15 – Gemsstock at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis (Switzerland)
November 21 – Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City Mountain (UT), Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)
November 26 – Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)
November 29 – Crans-Montana (Switzerland)
December 5 – Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)
Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb are set to extend their seasons into May, while Eastern resort dates will be announced closer to opening day.
Whistler Blackcomb celebrates 60 years with the launch of Wonder Routes, a curated network of trails and stops designed to showcase the resort’s most iconic terrain and après-ski experiences.
Park City Mountain debuts the high-speed Sunrise Gondola, improving access from Canyons Village to Red Pine Lodge, alongside expanded beginner terrain and a refreshed Ski and Ride School area. Guests can also indulge in the Orange Bubble Bite—a complimentary sweet treat infused with orange, rosemary, and honey—after a day on the slopes.
In Colorado, Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone, and Breckenridge will roll out a My Epic app upgrade for Ski and Ride School, allowing guests to check in, receive real-time updates and photos, and celebrate achievements with digital badges.
Keystone will also unveil the Kindred Resort at River Run Gondola, featuring ski-in, ski-out residences, a RockResorts-branded hotel, and new slopeside retail and rental.
Anniversaries will be celebrated across the portfolio, including Heavenly’s 70th and Okemo’s 70th seasons, while Liberty marks 60 years.
This season introduces Epic Friend Tickets, offering 50% off lift tickets at 37 North American resorts for friends of Epic Pass Holders. Passholders will receive 6–10 tickets depending on purchase date, and friends can apply the full cost of one redeemed Epic Friend Ticket toward an eligible 2026/27 Epic Pass.
Tickets can be purchased via EpicPass.com and activated in the My Epic app for direct-to-lift access, streamlining the experience.
The Epic Pass ($1,075 adults; $548 children) grants unlimited, unrestricted access to Vail Resorts’ 42 owned and operated mountain resorts, plus partner destinations like Telluride, Rusutsu and Hakuba Valley in Japan, and top ski regions in Austria and Switzerland.
For more localized skiing, the Epic Local Pass ($799 adults; $416 children) covers 29 resorts with some restrictions, while the Epic 1–7 Day Passes offer up to 65% savings compared to standard lift ticket prices when purchased in advance. Notably, no Epic Pass resorts will require reservations for the 2025/26 season.
Epic Pass holders enjoy Epic Mountain Rewards, including 20% off on-mountain dining, lodging, lessons, and rentals. All guests can use the My Epic app for Mobile Pass and Lift Tickets, interactive trail maps, lift line times, mountain alerts, and friend location tracking.
The My Epic Gear program returns for its second year, offering seasonal members access to more than 60 top ski and snowboard models, available for reservation via the app with slopeside pickup and drop-off at participating resorts.
With its mix of expanded amenities, milestone celebrations, and enhanced digital convenience, Vail Resorts is poised to deliver a ski season that blends world-class terrain with an elevated guest experience. Whether chasing fresh powder, perfecting your skills, or savoring the après-ski scene, this year’s lineup offers something for every slope-bound traveler.
