Your Ultimate Guide to the 2025/26 Vail Resorts Ski Season

Whistler Blackcomb celebrates 60 years with the launch of Wonder Routes, a curated network of trails and stops designed to showcase the resort’s most iconic terrain and après-ski experiences.

Park City Mountain debuts the high-speed Sunrise Gondola, improving access from Canyons Village to Red Pine Lodge, alongside expanded beginner terrain and a refreshed Ski and Ride School area. Guests can also indulge in the Orange Bubble Bite—a complimentary sweet treat infused with orange, rosemary, and honey—after a day on the slopes.

In Colorado, Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone, and Breckenridge will roll out a My Epic app upgrade for Ski and Ride School, allowing guests to check in, receive real-time updates and photos, and celebrate achievements with digital badges.

Keystone will also unveil the Kindred Resort at River Run Gondola, featuring ski-in, ski-out residences, a RockResorts-branded hotel, and new slopeside retail and rental.

Anniversaries will be celebrated across the portfolio, including Heavenly’s 70th and Okemo’s 70th seasons, while Liberty marks 60 years.