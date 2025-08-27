Up Norway Unveils a Culinary and Cultural Road Trip Through Southern Norway
Source: Up Norway
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Up Norway, the bespoke travel curator known for crafting immersive, high-end journeys across the country, has introduced a new road trip itinerary designed to showcase Southern Norway as both a culinary powerhouse and a cultural treasure. Available May through October, the 17-day self-drive experience weaves together world-class gastronomy, modern art, and dramatic scenery—delivering an itinerary that’s as indulgent as it is insightful.
“Southern Norway is more than fjords and mountains. It’s a living canvas where food, art, and nature intersect.”
Up Norway Team
With stops ranging from MICHELIN-starred dining rooms to rustic farm kitchens, and from contemporary sculpture parks to UNESCO-listed landscapes, this journey invites travelers to savor the full spectrum of Norwegian culture.
Bergen to Oslo: Fjords, Farmsteads, and Folk Traditions
The adventure begins in Bergen, the capital of Fjord Norway, before heading to Voss, where functionalist architecture meets expressive rural design. Guests stay in a reimagined farmstead, sampling specialties such as smalahove and farmhouse beer brewed with ancient kveik yeast. For the more adventurous, Voss offers adrenaline-fueled activities as Norway’s extreme sports capital.
The route continues along Scenic Route Hardangervidda to Geilo, passing waterfalls and the Hardangerfjord via Norway’s longest suspension bridge. A boutique mountain lodge stay introduces UNESCO-protected støls—traditional summer farms—through local storytelling and regional cheeses. En route to Oslo, travelers detour to the Kistefos Museum to see The Twist, an architectural feat that doubles as an art gallery and bridge over the Randselva River.
Oslo to Kristiansand: Coastal Culture and Contemporary Masterpieces
Oslo offers an urban immersion with visits to the National Museum, MUNCH, Vigeland Park, and the Astrup Fearnley Museum, home to one of Europe’s most significant private contemporary collections. The drive south takes in the coastal charm of Stavern and the fishing village of Nevlunghavn before arriving in Kristiansand.
Along the way, curated stops include kayaking with a former Olympic champion, touring a shellfish and textile craft farm, and exploring Kunstsilo, a grain silo transformed into an innovative art museum. Optional helicopter transfers whisk guests to Under, Snøhetta’s half-submerged, one-MICHELIN-starred restaurant in the North Sea.
Kristiansand to Stavanger: Inland Wellness or Coastal Horizons
From Kristiansand, travelers can choose between two distinctive routes. The inland journey passes through Setesdal valley to Brokkestøylen mountain retreat, where eco-domes overlook grazing sheep, and activities range from river sauna rituals to foraging workshops. The coastal route follows Scenic Route Jæren, with its expansive beaches and artist-inspiring landscapes.
Both routes culminate in Stavanger at the Eilert Smith Hotel, home to RE-NAA, Norway’s three-MICHELIN-starred culinary landmark.
Stavanger to Hardanger: Industrial Heritage and Cider Country
Stavanger’s charms include preserved Old Town streets, vibrant street art, and museums detailing the city’s sardine and petroleum histories. Continuing along Scenic Route Ryfylke, travelers stop at Allmannajuvet zinc mines, reimagined by architect Peter Zumthor, and stay at the preserved 1960s Energihotellet.
In Hardanger, the historic Utne Hotel becomes a base for exploring the region’s fjords, orchards, and cider producers. Kayaking, hiking, and farm visits bring travelers closer to the land and its traditions.
Return to Bergen: A Cultural and Culinary Finale
The journey concludes back in Bergen with visits to the UNESCO-listed Bryggen wharf, the KODE arts complex, and the historic home of composer Edvard Grieg. Guests dine at Gaptrast, the city’s newest MICHELIN-starred restaurant, or Lysverket, where chef Christopher Haatuft pioneers neo-fjordic cuisine.
The Details
Priced from $14,119 USD per person (based on two travelers), the itinerary includes boutique hotels, historic inns, and eco-lodges selected for their authenticity and sense of place. Each trip is customized with insider access, and guests receive a Digital Travel Guide to enhance their journey without replacing personal service.
