Up Norway Unveils a Culinary and Cultural Road Trip Through Southern Norway

Up Norway, the bespoke travel curator known for crafting immersive, high-end journeys across the country, has introduced a new road trip itinerary designed to showcase Southern Norway as both a culinary powerhouse and a cultural treasure. Available May through October, the 17-day self-drive experience weaves together world-class gastronomy, modern art, and dramatic scenery—delivering an itinerary that’s as indulgent as it is insightful.