Beyond The Maldives: Discovering the Next Ultra-Exclusive Tropical Paradises

While the Maldives faces an uncertain ecological future, nearby Seychelles and Mauritius are emerging as eco-luxury alternatives. Developers are investing in resorts that go beyond sustainability—aiming for regenerative luxury. Think overwater bungalows powered entirely by solar, coral reef restoration programs led by marine biologists, and villas designed to vanish into the jungle canopy. Here, indulgence comes with the reassurance that paradise is preserved for generations to come.