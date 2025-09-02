Solo Travel Destinations That Let You Live Out Your Main Character Moment

Traveling alone has never been more in vogue. Skyscanner reports that 43% of travelers went solo last year, while Virtuoso data reveals that women now make up 68% of this group. For many, the appeal lies in taking center stage—becoming the “main character” in their own narrative and calling every shot along the way. Whether you crave wellness, history, food, fashion, or culture, these destinations deliver the experiences and energy worthy of a starring role.