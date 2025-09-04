The Search for the Next Maldives: Seychelles & Mauritius Redefine Luxury

The Seychelles—an archipelago of 115 islands scattered across turquoise waters—has long been whispered about in yachting circles and luxury travel forums. Today, it stands at the forefront of eco-conscious indulgence. Unlike the flat coral islands of the Maldives, Seychelles’ towering granite peaks and lush interiors offer a dramatic landscape, one that is more resilient against sea-level rise. This geological permanence lends the islands an air of security that resonates with travelers seeking not just a vacation, but a lifestyle.