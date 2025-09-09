Orlando’s 80-Day Halloween Spectacle Brings Thrills, Elegance, and Immersive Escapes

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts curates a month of spine-tingling shows, from Walking with Ghosts: Real Life Hauntings with Amy Bruni (Oct. 1–2) to the 50th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Oct. 12) with original cast appearances. Twilight in Concert (Oct. 16) and The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight (Oct. 19) blend cinematic spectacle with live music, while Little Shop of Horrors (Oct. 23–Nov. 2) offers a Broadway-caliber take on the cult musical.