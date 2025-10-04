Amilla Maldives Achieves EarthCheck Gold Certification for Sustainability Excellence

The Maldives is renowned for its pristine waters and secluded escapes, but one property is setting new benchmarks in sustainability. Amilla Maldives has been awarded EarthCheck Gold Certification, the culmination of a rigorous five-year journey that underscores the resort’s commitment to responsible hospitality. After four consecutive years of Silver Certification, this milestone recognizes Amilla’s success in embedding sustainable practices across every aspect of island life.