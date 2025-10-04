Amilla Maldives Achieves EarthCheck Gold Certification for Sustainability Excellence
The Maldives is renowned for its pristine waters and secluded escapes, but one property is setting new benchmarks in sustainability. Amilla Maldives has been awarded EarthCheck Gold Certification, the culmination of a rigorous five-year journey that underscores the resort’s commitment to responsible hospitality. After four consecutive years of Silver Certification, this milestone recognizes Amilla’s success in embedding sustainable practices across every aspect of island life.
A Scientific Pathway to Gold
EarthCheck, the leading global benchmarking and certification group for travel and tourism, provides science-based, people-focused accreditation that empowers travelers to make informed choices. The Gold Certification highlights Amilla’s consistency in meeting stringent sustainability standards while maintaining the elevated experience that luxury travelers expect.
Sustainable Living at Amilla
Sustainability at Amilla Maldives is not an afterthought but an integral part of the guest experience. Guests are greeted with reusable silicone Rolla Bottles designed for use throughout their stay, a simple gesture that eliminates single-use plastics. Villas are stocked with refillable, vegan-friendly luxury amenities packaged in PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials from Swedish brand 16-19 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella Maris.
The resort also integrates sustainable materials into everyday life, using reusable food boxes, bags, and clothing crafted from ocean-bound plastic. Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic approach to reducing waste while ensuring comfort and sophistication.
Homegrown and Homemade Initiatives
Amilla’s Homegrown@Amilla program nurtures more than 40 varieties of produce across 58 acres of natural green space. Bananas, herbs, leafy greens, and vegetables grown on-site supply the resort’s kitchens, while a dedicated chicken coop — aptly named Cluckingham Palace — consumes fruit and vegetable offcuts to minimize waste and provide fresh eggs.
The Homemade@Amilla initiative adds another layer, with organic, island-crafted products ranging from soaps, oils, and scrubs to kombucha, nut milks, and freshly baked bread. These efforts not only reduce imports but also create a tangible connection between guests and the island’s resources.
Responsible Water Management
Meeting the island’s water needs, Amilla taps into a deep-water bore naturally lower in salinity, reducing the energy required for desalination. Once purified, the water is re-mineralized and served in glass bottles or refilled into the guests’ Rolla Bottles, closing the loop on plastic dependency while ensuring high-quality hydration.
Conservation at the Core
Amilla’s sustainability commitment extends to protecting biodiversity. In partnership with the University of Auckland, the resort is GPS-tagging and ringing white-tailed tropicbirds, enabling researchers to monitor feeding habits, behavior, and migration. As of June 2025, researchers have recorded 100 nests on the island, a significant indicator of long-term habitat preservation.
Under its collaboration with Maldives Resilient Reefs, Amilla supports coral reef restoration across the Baa Atoll. With 300 coral frames planted using reef stars in compact and loose designs, the initiative encourages fish to return and helps regenerate coral cover. The resort also strengthens local economies by sourcing reef fish directly from fishermen who follow sustainable practices.
Through its work with the Atoll Marine Centre, Amilla further contributes to turtle conservation, from population monitoring to nesting studies and rehabilitation programs.
Waste Management and the UN(do) the Harm Initiative
Minimizing waste is another cornerstone of Amilla’s sustainability ethos. The resort operates a dedicated waste management facility under its UN(do) the harm initiative, incorporating a glass crusher, incinerator, composter, and compactor. This ensures waste is processed responsibly under the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle.
Recognized for Responsible Hospitality
Amilla’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, the resort was among only five Maldivian properties included in Forbes Travel Guide’s VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality 2025 program. Additionally, both the resort and its Javvu Spa were recognized in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, cementing its reputation as a destination where luxury and sustainability coexist seamlessly.
A Legacy of Responsible Luxury
With EarthCheck Gold Certification, Amilla Maldives demonstrates that sustainability and luxury are not mutually exclusive but mutually enriching. Its initiatives — spanning water, waste, biodiversity, and community engagement — position the resort as a leader in responsible tourism while ensuring guests continue to enjoy the refined experiences expected of a Maldivian escape.
