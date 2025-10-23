Italy’s Offseason Renaissance: Why Luxury Travelers Are Escaping to Florence, Puglia, Ischia, and Umbria This Fall

Francesco De Siano, co-owner of the island’s acclaimed San Montano hotel, has witnessed Ischia’s transformation firsthand. In the last few years, the hotel’s opening season has extended from six to seven months, a direct response to the rise in offseason demand. What was once considered “low season” in late September is now one of the busiest periods for reservations. De Siano attributes this shift not only to the changing travel mindset but also to the idyllic weather, noting that September, October, and November offer some of the island’s most enjoyable months.