Trade Snow for Sunshine: Why Honolulu Is the Ultimate Winter Escape

For those eager to be part of the action, Waikiki’s milder winter surf provides an ideal playground for beginners. The Jamie O’Brien School of Surf Waikiki, located at The Twin Fin Hotel, welcomes aspiring surfers with a laid-back yet professional approach. Founded by Oahu native and hall-of-fame pro surfer Jamie O’Brien, the school is known for its personalized lessons, premium gear, and insider knowledge of the island’s iconic breaks. Just steps from the sand, it’s an accessible way to immerse oneself in Honolulu’s surf culture — one gentle wave at a time.