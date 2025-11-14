Kochi Revealed: Japan’s Best-Kept Coastal Secret of Temples, Architecture, and Celebration
Discover a Different Side of Japan in Kochi
On the southern edge of Shikoku, Kochi reveals a quieter Japan. One shaped by mountains, rivers, and the rhythm of the sea. Kochi Prefecture sits along the island’s southern coast, facing the vast Pacific Ocean. It’s a place where fishing boats glide out before sunrise, temple bells echo through cedar-covered hills, and in the city, open-air markets fill the streets with conversation and the scent of straw-seared fish.
Most travelers to Japan focus on the country’s main circuit. The energy of Tokyo, the elegance of Kyoto, and the food-filled streets of Osaka, but few venture to Shikoku, the smallest of Japan’s four main islands. Kochi, on its southern coast, feels worlds away from the fast pace of the mainland.
With over 700 kilometers of Pacific shoreline, it’s a region defined by water. The Niyodo and Shimanto Rivers rank among the cleanest in Japan, attracting swimmers, kayakers, and photographers drawn to their clarity. Beyond the rivers, Kochi’s landscapes shift quickly from mountain passes to quiet fishing harbors and lively city streets. It’s a region that balances natural beauty with creativity and tradition, where temples, markets, and modern design all feel part of the same story.
The Spirit of Kochi – Tracing History Through Temples and Tradition
History and tradition run deep across Shikoku, and Kochi marks one of the most meaningful stretches of the island’s 88 Temple Pilgrimage. Sixteen temples sit across the prefecture, linked by quiet mountain roads, forest paths, and riverside towns. Even if you’re short on time, Kochi offers several ways to experience this heritage without committing to the full route.
Chikurin-ji Temple on Mt. Godai is one of the most accessible starting points. Founded in the early 8th century and designated as Temple 31, it’s known for its five-story pagoda, moss-lined steps, and a 14th-century garden recognized as a National Place of Scenic Beauty. Visitors can take part in temple activities such as meditation or sutra transcription or simply explore the grounds before visiting the nearby Makino Botanical Garden.
Further west in Shimanto Town, Iwamoto-ji Temple offers a completely different atmosphere. Temple 37 pairs traditional architecture with a ceiling covered in 575 donated paintings, from classic motifs to modern, playful scenes. The temple also offers experiences such as sake tasting, a relaxed way for visitors to connect with the traditions and hospitality. In the warmer months, guests can try underwater Zen meditation in the clear shallows of the Shimanto River, a guided experience offered through the temple that reflects the area’s deep connection to nature.
To explore more of Kochi’s pilgrimage sites without renting a car, the Niyodo Blue Tourism Association operates a sightseeing taxi plan that connects several temples in the region, including Chikurin-ji and other stops along the route. It’s a practical option for travelers who want to see multiple temples in a single day while learning about the region’s history and landscape along the way.
Yusuhara Above the Clouds – A Showcase of Kengo Kuma Architecture
High in the mountains on the border of Kochi and Ehime, the small town of Yusuhara has earned a reputation far beyond its size. Locals call it kumo no ue no machi, the town above the clouds, a fitting name for a community set more than 1,400 meters above sea level at its highest point. Once known primarily for forestry, Yusuhara is now celebrated for its Kengo Kuma architecture, the result of a long-standing collaboration between the town and one of Japan’s most influential contemporary designers.
Kuma’s work here is rooted in Yusuhara’s history as a logging town. Rather than imposing bold forms, he uses local cedar, thatch, and traditional carpentry techniques to create buildings that feel both modern and grounded in place. Together, they form a walkable collection of structures that turn the town into an open-air gallery of sustainable design.
Completed in 2018, the Kumo-no-Ue-no Library is often described as one of Japan’s most beautiful small libraries. Inside, books are held within warm, glowing cedar shelves, while the ceiling’s crisscrossed beams resemble an upside-down forest canopy.
Just beyond the library, the Yusuhara Wooden Bridge Museum crosses the slope with a striking timber form, designed as both a gallery space and a linking passage. Built with local cedar, it appears to float from a single central support, echoing the eaves of nearby temples while highlighting Kuma’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.
Kuma’s influence extends into everyday civic life as well. The Yusuhara Town Hall features an airy atrium supported by a double-lattice wooden structure, demonstrating how public buildings can feel welcoming rather than imposing. Nearby, Machi-no-Eki Yusuhara, a combined market and hotel. Here, Kuma wrapped the exterior in thatch, a material typically reserved for roofs, creating a soft, tactile façade that opens into bright, cedar-lined rooms.
Drifting the Shimanto – A Traditional River Cruise Experience
In western Kochi, the Shimanto River winds through quiet farmland and forested hills, known nationwide for its clarity and the chinkabashi bridges that sit just above the water. One of the best ways to experience the river is from the water, and several local operators run traditional yakatabune, wooden boats with wide windows and a sheltered cabin built for slow, scenic travel.
Traditional boat services along the river include small, family-run outfits such as Yakatabune Nattoku Yakatabune Sakoya, and Yakatabune Shimanto-no-Ao, each offering its own take on the experience. Cruises typically last 40 to 50 minutes and follow gentle stretches of the river, passing fishing boats, open fields, and a few of the Shimanto’s most photogenic bridges.
Different operators offer their own variations. Some guides, many of whom are fishermen, cut the engine in shallow sections and guide the boat with a single oar, an old-fashioned technique that lets you hear more of the river and less of the motor. Others run slightly longer routes that pass multiple submersible bridges or grill local eel and sweetfish onboard.
No matter which operator you choose, the experience is intentionally simple: an easy pace, wide views, and a chance to watch daily life unfold along the water’s edge.
Kochi Castle to Hirome Market – Two Essential Stops in Kochi City
A visit to central Kochi often begins at Kochi Castle, one of only a dozen castles in Japan where both the original tower and main keep remain intact. Built in the early 17th century and designated as an Important National Cultural Property, the castle offers a rare look at Edo-period engineering from steep stone walls to narrow wooden stairways and the shachi-gawara (mythical sea-creature roof tiles) watching over the city.
In spring, the hilltop grounds fill with cherry blossoms, and lanterns illuminate the trees at night, turning the area into one of Kochi’s most atmospheric evening strolls. Right across the street, the Kochi Castle Museum of History displays thousands of historical materials and artwork that help put the region’s past into context.
From the castle, it’s just a short walk to Hirome Market, one of Kochi’s most recognizable gathering places. Often described as “Kochi’s kitchen,” the market brings together around 60 small food stalls and shops under one roof.
Visitors order dishes from different vendors and find a seat in the shared dining areas, making it a convenient way to try a variety of local specialties in a single stop. The market is known for katsuo no tataki, Kochi’s signature straw-seared bonito prepared right in front of customers, as well as inaka-sushi and other everyday favorites. Hirome Market is open from morning until late evening, and no matter the hour, you’re likely to see people eating, talking, and enjoying the casual, welcoming atmosphere that defines the space.
Together, Kochi Castle and Hirome Market offer a clear picture of the city, one rooted in history but very much lived in the present, where a short walk links one of Japan’s most storied landmarks to one of its most relaxed and approachable food hubs.
Planning Your Trip – How to Get to Kochi and the Best Ways to Explore
Getting to Kochi, Japan is more simple than many travelers expect. The fastest option is flying, direct flights from Tokyo to Kochi Ryoma Airport take about 90 minutes, making the prefecture an easy add-on to a Japan itinerary. If you prefer rail travel, the Limited Express Nanpu connects Okayama and Kochi in around 2 hours 35 minutes, linking the region to Japan’s major shinkansen routes.
Once you’re in Kochi City, getting around is straightforward. The Kochi tram system covers the central district, and the MY-YU sightseeing bus stops at major attractions such as Kochi Castle, Katsurahama Beach, and museums. For travelers planning to explore the countryside, Yusuhara, the Niyodo River, or the Shimanto River, a rental car provides the most flexibility and is often the easiest way to reach small towns and rural temples.
Choosing when to visit Kochi depends on what you want to see.
Spring brings cherry blossoms around Kochi Castle and mild weather.
Summer is peak river season and the energy of the Yosakoi Festival.
Autumn offers colorful foliage and harvest events.
Winter is quiet, with mild coastal temperatures and peaceful temple visits.
For most travelers, a 4–5 day Kochi itinerary works best. Spend time in Kochi City for the castle, markets, and food scene; dedicate a day to the Niyodo or Shimanto Rivers; and plan an overnight or day trip to Yusuhara for Kengo Kuma’s architecture and mountain landscapes. It’s a balanced pace that lets you experience Kochi’s highlights without rushing.
The Essence of Kochi – A Gateway to Japan’s Most Authentic Cultural Experiences
Kochi doesn’t compete with Japan’s major cities, it complements them. What you experience here feels rooted in everyday life, whether you’re visiting temples, exploring contemporary design, eating your way through markets, or spending time along its rivers. It’s a place that adds depth to any Japan itinerary and offers a clearer sense of the country beyond its urban centers. And for many travelers, it becomes the stop they find themselves wanting to return to. You can find additional travel tips, maps, and local insights at Kochi’s official tourism site.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.