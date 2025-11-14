Kochi Revealed: Japan’s Best-Kept Coastal Secret of Temples, Architecture, and Celebration

Kochi doesn’t compete with Japan’s major cities, it complements them. What you experience here feels rooted in everyday life, whether you’re visiting temples, exploring contemporary design, eating your way through markets, or spending time along its rivers. It’s a place that adds depth to any Japan itinerary and offers a clearer sense of the country beyond its urban centers. And for many travelers, it becomes the stop they find themselves wanting to return to. You can find additional travel tips, maps, and local insights at Kochi’s official tourism site.