New Year’s Eve in Bangkok: The River Cruise That Turns Midnight Into Magic

There are New Year’s celebrations—and then there are the ones that stay with you forever. If there is a place that transforms the countdown into something cinematic, it is Bangkok. As the sun sets over the Chao Phraya River, the air shifts. Temples begin to glow. Lanterns flicker on balconies. And from the jetty of the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, an antique rice barge awaits—inviting you to step into a world where time slows down, flavors intensify, and the city reveals its most romantic side.