Plunging into Muskoka's Juiciest Cranberry Bog

Tutored wine tastings are all the rage here, and one particular stand-out is the Portage—a nod to the canoe and the Port wine style in which it is crafted. 100% blueberries, it is oak-aged and immediately sings of pairings with dark chocolate, creamy brie, or smoked venison steak. The Red Maple is a decadent fortified dessert wine that blends cranberries and dark maple syrup. At 18% alcohol, it is warm on the palate and has a lush, ambrosial, almost caramel mouthfeel without being cloying. This would pair beautifully with a rich cheesecake.