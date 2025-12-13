Plunging into Muskoka's Juiciest Cranberry Bog
Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident's editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
The jewel of Muskoka is a cranberry. During cranberry season, a veritable ruby sea awaits at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery. Plunging into the iconic Johnston's Cranberry Marsh in Bala, Ontario, is redolent of the joy of jumping into a kid’s ball pit, and has become one of the top bucket list experiences in Ontario.
Seated at a picnic table amidst crisp fallen leaves and dappled sunlight, we acclimate ourselves to all things cranberry with a divine Cranberry Maple Butter Tart and a warm Apple Cranberry Cider. A path leads us to the Cranberry Marsh where we don duck-waders and descend into what looks like a giant cranberry bubble bath!
It feels surreal to be shrink-wrapped in rubber while wading in a selfie-dreamscape of cranberries that is begging to be shared on Instagram. VIP’s book the heart-shaped marsh, where cranberries mean love.
Did you know… Cranberries are native to North America. Early pilgrims thought the cranberry resembled the head of a crane, and so they named them “Crane berries.” The first cranberry farm in Ontario was established in 1947. Muskoka has the perfect terroir for growing these pop-in-your-mouth berries, and so became the mecca for harvesting them.
Now it’s time to taste the fruit of the land. Within the winery, we sample cranberry wines and ciders that taste like Muskoka in a glass.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery's Cranberry Wine, chilled, is a refreshing balance of brightness and tartness that, at 10% alcohol, is a surprisingly inviting alternative to a typical wine selection. The Muskoka Lakes Georgian Bay Rosé, made from 75% apple and 25% cranberry beckons a turkey dinner. Available in select LCBO stores, it's not too sweet, not too tart, but just right in that Goldilocks zone of being perfect for pairings. The Cransecco, is a cranberry iteration of Prosecco using white cranberries for a sparkling glass with 10% alcohol. This is a fun wine that has earned its popularity.
The artwork on the label of each bottle is by local Gravenhurst artist, David Dawson. Underneath, the winery logo is an allusion to the terroir. It’s a canoe with cranberries above it and reflected in the water below. That canoe represents the cranberry boat used to harvest cranberries, as well as a nod to the canoes that are paddled across the lakes of Muskoka.
Perfect for summer are the revitalizing wine spritzers like Cranberry Splash (available in select LCBO stores,) White Berry Splash and Blueberry Splash.
Tutored wine tastings are all the rage here, and one particular stand-out is the Portage—a nod to the canoe and the Port wine style in which it is crafted. 100% blueberries, it is oak-aged and immediately sings of pairings with dark chocolate, creamy brie, or smoked venison steak. The Red Maple is a decadent fortified dessert wine that blends cranberries and dark maple syrup. At 18% alcohol, it is warm on the palate and has a lush, ambrosial, almost caramel mouthfeel without being cloying. This would pair beautifully with a rich cheesecake.
The Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery gift shop is a charming oasis of cranberries. In-house made Double Chocolate Cranberry Muffins, Cranberry Blueberry French Toast, Vegetarian Cranberry Chili, Cranberry Turkey Chili, Cranberry Glazed Pulled Turkey, and vibrant dips with pep like Cranberry Jalapeño Dip and Bacon Cranberry Walnut Dip. There are jars of chutneys and jams like Cranberry Peach Jam, and wine jellies like Cranberry Blueberry Wine Jelly. There are stocks of maple syrup, Cranberry Honey and, let’s not forget, cranberries! Massive bags of freshly-picked cranberries.
Wagon tours wheel around the bogs where, in winter months, a Zamboni smooths a Cranberry Ice Trail around the twelve acres of cranberry beds. There are also 10km of gorgeous hiking trails. For me, I think I’d be most happy to Linger in the café while listening to The Cranberries and luxuriating with a warm gooey cheese fondue and a glass of cranberry wine.
This article includes syndicated content originally published by a third-party source and is shared here under our permitted content-exchange or licensing agreements. All rights and credits belong to the original publisher.