Inside Costa Palmas: The Private Resort Community Defining the East Cape’s Luxury Evolution

As new resorts continue to make headlines across Mexico’s East Cape, one private community stands apart as the original force behind the region’s ascent. Costa Palmas, a 1,500-acre master-planned enclave on the Sea of Cortez, continues to define what luxury living looks like beyond Cabo San Lucas.
Home to Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, the forthcoming Amanvari Resort & Residences, Casa Blake, and the only luxury marina in Los Cabos, Costa Palmas remains the blueprint for the East Cape’s next chapter. Here is what is new and noteworthy inside the community that started it all.
Aman’s long-anticipated arrival in Mexico will debut at Costa Palmas with Amanvari Resort & Residences, marking a significant milestone for both the brand and the region. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the property will feature an intimate 18-key resort paired with a limited collection of branded residences.
Design highlights include dining concepts inspired by Italian and Japanese culinary traditions, reinforcing Aman’s global perspective while remaining rooted in place. The Aman Spa will anchor the wellness experience, embracing the brand’s longevity-led philosophy through a contemporary temazcal, a traditional Mesoamerican sweat lodge, alongside signature Spa Houses designed for deeply restorative rituals.
Breaking ground this summer in the heart of the Marina Village, Casa Blake represents Costa Palmas’ first branded hotel and residential offering. Developed in collaboration with JSa Architects and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the project blends cosmopolitan design with a relaxed Baja sensibility.
The property will offer water-view studios through four-bedroom residences, with pricing starting at $830K. Planned amenities include a marina-side pool and bar, a private garden oasis, spa and fitness center, and full access to the broader Costa Palmas lifestyle. Positioned steps from the marina, Casa Blake is designed to serve as a social and residential anchor within the community.
Launched in August, The Tasting Table at Costa Palmas adds a culinary layer to the community’s experiential offerings. This quarterly dining series brings together signature dishes from each of the resort’s 12 restaurants, creating an immersive, chef-led exploration of the destination’s food culture.
The inaugural event spotlighted Delphine Day Club by Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre, alongside Limón and Zest, known as Los Cabos’ smallest restaurant, both led by Executive Chef Paolo Della Corte. Each experience emphasizes Baja-sourced ingredients and direct engagement with the chefs behind the menus, reinforcing Costa Palmas’ focus on craft and connection.
The newest residential offering at Costa Palmas introduces a concept never before seen within the Four Seasons global portfolio. Four Seasons Beachfront Yacht Villa 25, priced at $21.9 million, is a seven-bedroom, nine-bath residence with a defining feature: direct access to both marina and beach from a private dock.
Positioned along the world’s only Four Seasons-operated private marina, the villa allows owners to step seamlessly between yacht, shoreline, and home. It represents a rare convergence of waterfront living, brand-backed service, and architectural distinction, further elevating Costa Palmas’ position within Mexico’s luxury real estate landscape.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.