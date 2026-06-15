According to the Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index survey conducted by Ipsos in spring 2026, 51 percent of U.S. travelers plan to vacation within their own country, and nearly half are scaling back elements of their trips to keep travel affordable.
Savannah, Georgia has become one of the most frequently filmed backdrops in the country, with its squares, antebellum architecture, and golden-hour light appearing across countless productions.
The SCAD Savannah Film Festival draws filmmakers and cinephiles to the city every fall, with the 2026 edition set for October.
Perry Lane Hotel, a luxury boutique property in the Landmark Historic District, anchors the set-jetting itinerary with a rooftop pool and bar and ties to SCAD's cultural calendar.
Set-jetting, the practice of traveling to the places you have seen on screen, has typically meant a long-haul flight: the Italian coastline of one prestige series, the Scottish Highlands of another. The 2026 numbers suggest American travelers are rewriting that itinerary. According to the Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index survey conducted by Ipsos in spring 2026, 51 percent of U.S. travelers plan to vacation within their own country this year, and nearly half are scaling back elements of their trips to keep travel affordable.
Which raises a useful question: where in America can a traveler step inside a film without leaving the country? One of the strongest answers sits on the Georgia coast.
The Ipsos data points to a value-driven recalibration rather than a retreat. Travelers still want transporting trips; they are simply sourcing them closer to home. For the set-jetting genre specifically, that favors American cities with genuine screen pedigrees, places where the locations are real, walkable, and free to visit.
Savannah has quietly built one of the deepest filmographies of any American city. Its Spanish moss-draped squares, antebellum architecture, and famous golden-hour light have stood in for countless productions over the decades, and the city's film culture is institutional, not incidental: the SCAD Savannah Film Festival turns the streets into a living movie set every fall, drawing filmmakers and cinephiles for the October program. For travelers, the appeal is the absence of artifice. The backdrop does not need a studio tour; it is the city itself.
The natural base for the trip is Perry Lane Hotel, a luxury boutique property rooted in the city's arts-forward identity and set in the heart of the Landmark Historic District, steps from locations that have appeared on screen for decades. The hotel's rooftop pool and bar frame sweeping views of Savannah's skyline, and its curated local programming connects guests to the city's creative community, including ties to SCAD's cultural calendar. The rooms read like Southern hospitality with a director's eye: layered, storied, and a little unexpected.
A summer 2026 visit catches Savannah at full golden-hour glow, while travelers planning around the film calendar can target the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October, when the city's screen identity is most visible. Either way, the math that Ipsos surfaced holds: the cinematic escape no longer requires a passport, just a drive or a short domestic flight to a city that has been auditioning for decades.
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