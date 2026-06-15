Savannah Is the Set-Jetting Destination Hiding in Plain Sight

Set-jetting, the practice of traveling to the places you have seen on screen, has typically meant a long-haul flight: the Italian coastline of one prestige series, the Scottish Highlands of another. The 2026 numbers suggest American travelers are rewriting that itinerary. According to the Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index survey conducted by Ipsos in spring 2026, 51 percent of U.S. travelers plan to vacation within their own country this year, and nearly half are scaling back elements of their trips to keep travel affordable.