Lapland's Private Luxury Concierge: Villas, Northern Lights, and Now Security

The most telling change in high-end travel right now is who the traveler calls. Private travel designers have long planned bespoke Arctic winters, yet the pieces still tended to arrive separately: a villa from one source, cars from another, a chef through the villa and, for those who need it, a security detail hired and briefed on its own. In Finnish Lapland, Divánta has folded that list into a single relationship. One concierge composes the entire stay, from the private villa and the chauffeured car to the evening out under the northern lights, along with the protection that travels with the family. The company describes the arrangement as a first for Lapland.