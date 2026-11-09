Destinations

Lapland's Private Luxury Concierge: Villas, Northern Lights, and Now Security

In Finnish Lapland, Divánta puts one host in charge of the entire stay, and adds the piece the region's concierge market has been missing: protection, planned in from the first conversation.
Aerial view of modern villas among snow-covered pines beside a ski slope in Finnish Lapland
Private villas in snow-covered forest beside a ski slope in Finnish Lapland.Courtesy of Divánta
5 min read

At a Glance

  • Divánta is a luxury concierge service based in Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland, operating since October 2026, for a private international clientele.
  • One concierge arranges the whole stay, from arrival to departure: private villa, chauffeured cars, private chefs, private activities and security.
  • Divánta's private villas are not publicly listed; locations, interiors and availability are shared by private reply and reviewed personally.
  • The service covers six Lapland destinations: Rovaniemi, Levi, Ruka, Saariselkä, Inari and Pyhä.
  • Close protection is provided by Divánta's own security unit, Tactical Bodyguard Finland.
  • Divánta belongs to the same group as Arctra DMC, Otava Lodge and the luxury car service LuxCar.
  • Best suited to: families and private groups who want the whole stay, security included, handled by one host.

Produced in partnership with Divánta.

The most telling change in high-end travel right now is who the traveler calls. Private travel designers have long planned bespoke Arctic winters, yet the pieces still tended to arrive separately: a villa from one source, cars from another, a chef through the villa and, for those who need it, a security detail hired and briefed on its own. In Finnish Lapland, Divánta has folded that list into a single relationship. One concierge composes the entire stay, from the private villa and the chauffeured car to the evening out under the northern lights, along with the protection that travels with the family. The company describes the arrangement as a first for Lapland.

Divánta began operating in October 2026, from Rovaniemi, and serves six destinations: Rovaniemi, Levi, Ruka, Saariselkä, Inari and Pyhä. The question I bring to any luxury hospitality model is who carries the weight of the trip. At Divánta, the service carries all of it.

Why the Concierge Is Becoming the Product

Luxury travel spent a decade selling the place. The villa, the view and the suite count did the persuading. For travelers at the top of the market, the place is now the easy part. What they are buying is the arrangement around it: who meets the plane, and who decides whether tonight's sky is worth the drive.

The timing in Lapland makes sense. Rovaniemi's recently expanded airport now receives private jet arrivals, and Divánta's sister businesses report bookings for the 2026 to 2027 season well ahead of last year, with Christmas nearly sold out. Demand arrived before the services did.

"Lapland has world-class nature, but the services the most discerning travellers expect have been missing here," says Elias Joentakanen, Chairman of the Board of Venture Lapland, the northern investment company behind Divánta.

White reindeer with large antlers standing in deep snow
A white reindeer in the Lapland snow.Courtesy of Divánta

One Host From the Villa to the Car to the Evening Out

Private Villas, Off the Public Market

Divánta's finest villas are not listed publicly. Locations, interiors and availability are shared by private reply, and each request is reviewed personally. I read that as a security decision as much as a hospitality one. A property that never appears online is difficult to find at all, and for the families this service is built for, that discretion starts working before anyone boards a plane.

Villa lounge with wood walls, armchairs, a fireplace and glass doors onto a terrace
A villa lounge with a fireplace and terrace doors. Divánta shares villa details by private reply.Courtesy of Divánta

Chauffeured Cars and Private Drivers

Ground transport runs through Divánta's chauffeured luxury car fleet, one of its three core service areas alongside concierge and security. Within the wider group, LuxCar supplies luxury vehicles and drivers, so the cars waiting at the airport answer to the same concierge who chose the villa.

Black Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV parked in a lit garage
A Mercedes-Maybach GLS from LuxCar, which supplies the vehicles and drivers behind Divánta's chauffeured fleet.Courtesy of LuxCar

Private Chefs and Private Activities

Private chefs and private activities complete the stay. In the Arctic, the best plans bend to the weather and the sky. A concierge who already controls the villa and the drivers can move a dinner or reroute an evening drive toward the northern lights without a chain of calls to separate suppliers. That flexibility is where a single point of contact earns its keep.

Plated fish course on a dark plate beside glasses of white wine on a wooden table
A fish course with white wine at a private dinner.Courtesy of Divánta

Security as Part of the Concierge Service

Security is the area Divánta brings to the concierge niche, and it is the part of the model I find most significant. Close protection comes from Divánta's own unit, Tactical Bodyguard Finland, inside the same organization that books the villa and dispatches the cars.

The approach traces to Henry Hynynen, Divánta's founding partner, whose career has been spent protecting people. "In thirty years of protecting people and looking after them, I learned that real luxury is certainty," he says.

Security usually arrives as an overlay: a team hired separately, briefed on plans someone else has made and asked to adapt. When one concierge plans the whole stay, protection becomes part of the plan from the first conversation. The route from the airport, the choice of villa and the timing of a public outing in Levi or Saariselkä can each account for privacy as they are decided.

Two black Mercedes-Benz V-Class vans parked side by side in a garage
Mercedes-Benz V-Class vans for VIP transfers in the LuxCar fleet.Courtesy of LuxCar

Few travelers need close protection on holiday. For the high-profile guests who do, Divánta plans it in from the start, and the company says it built the service with them in mind. For a family that simply wants an uneventful week, the same protection can stay in the background. Joentakanen puts it plainly: "Real luxury today includes the freedom to move without a second thought."

The Luxury of Not Coordinating the Trip

One perspective rarely makes it into travel writing. In most families, and in many executive offices, one person ends up coordinating the trip, and very often that person is a woman. She holds the flights, the transfers, the cold-weather clothing, the children's schedules and the evening plans that change with the forecast, and she spends a good part of the holiday managing all of it.

A single concierge who already knows the villa and the plan hands that week back to her. To me, that is the most practical form of luxury there is. The person who usually carries the trip finally gets to take it.

Villa bedroom with a dark bed and a full-height window onto a pine forest
A villa bedroom with floor-to-ceiling glass onto the pine forest.Courtesy of Divánta

Who Divánta Serves and How It Connects to Otava Lodge

Divánta is built for ultra-high-net-worth groups and private international travelers who want Lapland's wilderness without assembling a dozen suppliers to reach it.

It belongs to the same group as Arctra DMC, the Rovaniemi travel company that brings international clients to Lapland, and Otava Lodge, the five-suite exclusive-use lodge outside the city. Groups staying at Otava can arrange chauffeured cars, additional chefs and activities, and close protection through Divánta. The group is also planning 6,000 square meters of new luxury accommodation near Rovaniemi.

Aerial view of modern villas among snow-covered pines beside a ski slope in Finnish Lapland
Otava Lodge: Exclusive-Use Luxury on the Arctic Circle

How to Plan a Stay With Divánta

Enquiries begin at Divánta, where requests are reviewed personally and villa details are shared by private reply. With Rovaniemi, Levi, Ruka, Saariselkä, Inari and Pyhä all within its reach, a party can settle into one villa for the season or move between destinations with the same concierge coordinating every stage.

Lapland has always supplied the snow and the sky. Divánta supplies the certainty around them, which is exactly what Joentakanen says the region was missing.

Green northern lights over silhouetted spruce trees at night
The northern lights over a Lapland forest.Courtesy of Divánta

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