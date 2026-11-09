Lapland's Private Luxury Concierge: Villas, Northern Lights, and Now Security

At a Glance
Produced in partnership with Divánta.
The most telling change in high-end travel right now is who the traveler calls. Private travel designers have long planned bespoke Arctic winters, yet the pieces still tended to arrive separately: a villa from one source, cars from another, a chef through the villa and, for those who need it, a security detail hired and briefed on its own. In Finnish Lapland, Divánta has folded that list into a single relationship. One concierge composes the entire stay, from the private villa and the chauffeured car to the evening out under the northern lights, along with the protection that travels with the family. The company describes the arrangement as a first for Lapland.
Divánta began operating in October 2026, from Rovaniemi, and serves six destinations: Rovaniemi, Levi, Ruka, Saariselkä, Inari and Pyhä. The question I bring to any luxury hospitality model is who carries the weight of the trip. At Divánta, the service carries all of it.
Luxury travel spent a decade selling the place. The villa, the view and the suite count did the persuading. For travelers at the top of the market, the place is now the easy part. What they are buying is the arrangement around it: who meets the plane, and who decides whether tonight's sky is worth the drive.
The timing in Lapland makes sense. Rovaniemi's recently expanded airport now receives private jet arrivals, and Divánta's sister businesses report bookings for the 2026 to 2027 season well ahead of last year, with Christmas nearly sold out. Demand arrived before the services did.
"Lapland has world-class nature, but the services the most discerning travellers expect have been missing here," says Elias Joentakanen, Chairman of the Board of Venture Lapland, the northern investment company behind Divánta.
Divánta's finest villas are not listed publicly. Locations, interiors and availability are shared by private reply, and each request is reviewed personally. I read that as a security decision as much as a hospitality one. A property that never appears online is difficult to find at all, and for the families this service is built for, that discretion starts working before anyone boards a plane.
Ground transport runs through Divánta's chauffeured luxury car fleet, one of its three core service areas alongside concierge and security. Within the wider group, LuxCar supplies luxury vehicles and drivers, so the cars waiting at the airport answer to the same concierge who chose the villa.
Private chefs and private activities complete the stay. In the Arctic, the best plans bend to the weather and the sky. A concierge who already controls the villa and the drivers can move a dinner or reroute an evening drive toward the northern lights without a chain of calls to separate suppliers. That flexibility is where a single point of contact earns its keep.
Security is the area Divánta brings to the concierge niche, and it is the part of the model I find most significant. Close protection comes from Divánta's own unit, Tactical Bodyguard Finland, inside the same organization that books the villa and dispatches the cars.
The approach traces to Henry Hynynen, Divánta's founding partner, whose career has been spent protecting people. "In thirty years of protecting people and looking after them, I learned that real luxury is certainty," he says.
Security usually arrives as an overlay: a team hired separately, briefed on plans someone else has made and asked to adapt. When one concierge plans the whole stay, protection becomes part of the plan from the first conversation. The route from the airport, the choice of villa and the timing of a public outing in Levi or Saariselkä can each account for privacy as they are decided.
Few travelers need close protection on holiday. For the high-profile guests who do, Divánta plans it in from the start, and the company says it built the service with them in mind. For a family that simply wants an uneventful week, the same protection can stay in the background. Joentakanen puts it plainly: "Real luxury today includes the freedom to move without a second thought."
One perspective rarely makes it into travel writing. In most families, and in many executive offices, one person ends up coordinating the trip, and very often that person is a woman. She holds the flights, the transfers, the cold-weather clothing, the children's schedules and the evening plans that change with the forecast, and she spends a good part of the holiday managing all of it.
A single concierge who already knows the villa and the plan hands that week back to her. To me, that is the most practical form of luxury there is. The person who usually carries the trip finally gets to take it.
Divánta is built for ultra-high-net-worth groups and private international travelers who want Lapland's wilderness without assembling a dozen suppliers to reach it.
It belongs to the same group as Arctra DMC, the Rovaniemi travel company that brings international clients to Lapland, and Otava Lodge, the five-suite exclusive-use lodge outside the city. Groups staying at Otava can arrange chauffeured cars, additional chefs and activities, and close protection through Divánta. The group is also planning 6,000 square meters of new luxury accommodation near Rovaniemi.
Enquiries begin at Divánta, where requests are reviewed personally and villa details are shared by private reply. With Rovaniemi, Levi, Ruka, Saariselkä, Inari and Pyhä all within its reach, a party can settle into one villa for the season or move between destinations with the same concierge coordinating every stage.
Lapland has always supplied the snow and the sky. Divánta supplies the certainty around them, which is exactly what Joentakanen says the region was missing.
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