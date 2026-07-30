Where to DINE Now: Bar Romy

The revolution in dining out has been as subtle as revolutions usually are. And then it’s here and we look around and say, “Hey, when did that happen.” There was no goodbye party. Recognizing that it is being replaced by razzle dazzle, and a room that photographs Gorgeous! and gets thousands of hits on social media, the traditional formula of the three-course meal is quietly packing up its white tablecloths and going out to pasture.