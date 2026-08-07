Coffee: The Staff of Life

For many of us, the day simply doesn't begin until that first glorious sip. There is something deeply comforting about the aroma that drifts through the kitchen before sunrise. My De’Longhi Rivelia awaits just a gentle tap, and the kitchen fills with the heady aroma of good coffee pouring into my cup. Some mornings I choose Cafe Crema, sometimes a Double Espresso. They have taken customization to the next level by adjusting the intensity, quantity, and amping up my cup with the extra shot function to explore the endless possibilities of all my favourite drinks. Rivelia saves the preferred drink settings of up to four distinct user profiles, so that any family member can easily make their preferred coffee. It awakens more than our senses; it awakens possibility. Whether enjoyed in complete silence, accompanied by the morning news, or while watching the neighbourhood slowly come to life, coffee provides a brief pause before the demands of the day begin.