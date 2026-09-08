Labour Day: One Last "Cheers" to Summer

Enjoy a taste of the French Riviera in Toronto with Veuve Clicquot Champagne, lounging in the sunshine, 44 floors above the city at KOST. It's far enough away from city traffic to give you that vacation feel. The Sun Club transforms the rooftop into a vibrant summer destination inspired by Veuve Clicquot’s signature solaire yellow, complete with distinctive furnishings, umbrellas and sweeping views of the Toronto skyline. Choose from a selection of Veuve Clicquot Champagnes, including Yellow Label, Rosé and Rich, available by the glass or bottle. At the heart of the Sun Club experience is Veuve Clicquot Rich, a contemporary expression of Champagne designed to be enjoyed extra-chilled or over ice. Open through the end of September, the rooftop experience offers a sunny escape in the heart of downtown Toronto—whether for an afternoon on the patio, sunset drinks, date night or one last taste of summer.