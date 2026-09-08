Labour Day: One Last "Cheers" to Summer

Originally published by Dine Magazine. Republished with permission as part of Resident’s editorial content exchange. All rights remain with the original publisher.
Before the calendars fill up and the sweaters come out, there is still time to linger a little longer, raise a glass and enjoy the pleasures of the season. So, for this final long weekend of summer, I say we go out in style. Champagne high above the city, a golden lager with a legendary musical history, and a few playful cocktails designed to keep the summer feeling alive—these are the things worth celebrating now.
Enjoy a taste of the French Riviera in Toronto with Veuve Clicquot Champagne, lounging in the sunshine, 44 floors above the city at KOST. It's far enough away from city traffic to give you that vacation feel. The Sun Club transforms the rooftop into a vibrant summer destination inspired by Veuve Clicquot’s signature solaire yellow, complete with distinctive furnishings, umbrellas and sweeping views of the Toronto skyline. Choose from a selection of Veuve Clicquot Champagnes, including Yellow Label, Rosé and Rich, available by the glass or bottle. At the heart of the Sun Club experience is Veuve Clicquot Rich, a contemporary expression of Champagne designed to be enjoyed extra-chilled or over ice. Open through the end of September, the rooftop experience offers a sunny escape in the heart of downtown Toronto—whether for an afternoon on the patio, sunset drinks, date night or one last taste of summer.
To mark the 50th anniversary since The Band took the stage at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom for The Last Waltz, a legendary farewell concert that brought together Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton and more, and later became Martin Scorsese’s landmark concert film, Burdock Brewery has released The Last Waltz Golden Lager, a limited-edition beer celebrating the concert, The Band’s Canadian roots and the longstanding connection between music and gathering. The anniversary has a particularly fitting connection to Burdock. Four of The Band’s five members: Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Richard Manuel and Garth Hudson were Canadian, with the group’s early history rooted in the Canadian music circuit playing behind Ronnie Hawkins. Music is also central to Burdock’s identity, with its Bloor Street home bringing together a brewery, a restaurant, and an intimate live music venue under one roof. Open a cold one, sit back and enjoy the music.
Hennessy VS Cognac, a favorite after-dinner drink, has a new look, a dual personality, a frivolous nature, as you will see in these delightful cocktail recipes. Here are a few of my favorites.
Hennessy Carnival Coco
A light, tropical combination of coconut water and lime made for soaking up the last days of summer.
· 1 oz Hennessy V.S.
· 0.5 oz lime juice
· 0.5 oz cane simple syrup
· 4 oz coconut water
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a hibiscus flower.
Hennessy Carnival Vibe Check
A bright, bubbly serve with tropical pineapple and grapefruit.
· 1 oz Hennessy V.S.
· 1.5 oz pineapple juice
· 4 oz Ting grapefruit soda
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass filled with ice.
It happens. There are spills. And because every good party eventually requires a little clean-up, I've even found something to make that chore a little more cheerful.
This new fruit-inspired sponge collection brings a playful twist to everyday cleaning without compromising on performance. Available in Lemon, Apple and Orange, each Punch is designed for a different cleaning need, pairing colourful fruit-inspired designs and fresh fruity scents with serious cleaning power.
Three sponges, three personalities, three cleaning technologies—a Punch for every mess. A non-scratching wiping side for everyday messes. Unlike traditional sponges that quickly become grimy, Punch Sponges are dishwasher-safe, rinse clean with ease, and release a light fresh scent when they're used, helping keep your sponge feeling fresher between cleans.
So, pour yourself something delicious, turn up the music, invite a few friends over—or simply sit back and enjoy the last, lovely days of summer.
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