Farm to Table Dining at LittleJohn Farm

Zach LittleJohn begins his Dinner Menu with oven-fresh Sourdough Bread with whipped butter and tiny crystals of Maldon Salt. Bread is the classic mainstay of any country dinner, and it did not fail to satisfy. We beg for more to enjoy with the Farmhouse Terrine of Snow crab, bistro egg and tangy remoulade. Showcasing the farm in the main course, is a choice of roast chicken or roast Heritage piglet. There are those who ask for a bit of both, and who could blame them? We over-fill our plates with lush Linzer potatoes, a selection of summer vegetables picked from the gardens just hours ago, and an excellent condiment of peppercorn sauce. All this fresh air sure gives us an appetite.