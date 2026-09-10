Where to DINE Now: Enigma

We’re seated at the Chef’s Table (the bar) on a Thursday evening at the last two seats available. This is a different point of view from what I’ve had on previous visits. And it’s interesting to follow the choreography of the crew in the open kitchen: professional, adept, and unflustered. The drinks-master appears to be having as much fun as the guests who he continues to delight with his creative cocktails of sake, tequila and other exotic spirits. We begin our culinary journey with a flute of sparkling Brut from Huff Estates Winery in Prince Edward County, made specially for Enigma.