Lai Wah Heen Re-imagined

For a limited time during the Toronto International Film Festival season, Executive Chef Heyden Sin presents The Treasure of Fortune, an extraordinary five-course culinary experience priced at $8,888, including a 500-gram tin of caviar and the spectacular Supreme Eight-Treasure Gourd-Shaped Goose (至尊八宝葫芦鹅) on a bed of truffle as its main-course centrepiece. Available exclusively by three-day advance order, the creation brings together two Cantonese banquet traditions alongside one of southern China’s most celebrated luxury dishes: a traditional Guangdong pigeon preparation designed to release hot broth dramatically when opened; the technique and symbolism of Eight-Treasure Duck; and the abundance of prized ingredients associated with Buddha Jumps Over the Wall. Replacing duck with a premium whole goose, Chef Sin transforms these inspirations into an original composition filled with eight exceptional shan zhen hai wei (山珍海味), or “treasures of the mountains and delicacies of the seas.”