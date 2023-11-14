Pamela Morgan’s “A Singular Sensation” at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Showcases Talents with her One-Woman Cabaret Show

Before her exceptional culinary career, it was her dream of performing as a professional dancer and singer that initially brought Pamela to New York from Texas. Pamela toured the country starring in industrial shows written and directed as mini musicals, as well as appeared in national television commercials for Guess Jeans and Dr. Pepper. During that time, Pamela simultaneously began honing her cooking and catering talents at the New York Restaurant School. Her first business, Flavors Catering and Carry-Out, quickly became a neighborhood staple on West 18th Street in Manhattan's Flatiron district. Counting Martha Stewart Living, HBO, Harry Winston, and Chanel as among some of her regular clientele, it was one of the very first places in NYC to offer an organic salad bar. Pamela also worked as the culinary consultant for the Neiman Marcus food catalogue where she created strategic partnerships with well-known chefs and premier food artisans.