Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Annual New York Dinner with a Special Musical Performance by Pat Monahan & TRAIN Raises over $3m for Ground-breaking Research Programs

Train is an American pop rock band from San Francisco which was formed in 1993. Since 2021, the band consists of Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, guitar), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals). The band achieved mainstream success with their debut album Train. The album was released in 1998 with the hit "Meet Virginia". Train's 2001 album, Drops of Jupiter, contained the lead single "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)". The single won two Grammy Awards in 2002, and the album was certified double platinum. Train's third studio album, My Private Nation, released in 2003, was certified platinum in the United States with the hit "Calling All Angels". Train has sold over 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.