Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Annual New York Dinner with a Special Musical Performance by Pat Monahan & TRAIN Raises over $3m for Ground-breaking Research Programs
The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 27th Annual New York Dinner took place at Restaurant Daniel in New York City, raising over $3 million to support its research programs.
The end-of-the-year benefit supported PCF's programs and celebrated the millions raised and achievements made in the past thirty years through the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The charitable organization founded by Michael Milken is dedicated to identifying and funding groundbreaking cancer research programs.
The memorable evening welcomed leaders in medicine, top research scientists, and distinguished New York City socialites. The gala began with a lively cocktail reception and the lavish dinner party with Master Mentalist Oz Perelman gave way to a special musical performance from Pat Monahan and TRAIN.
Michael Milken and Charles Ryan's update on the work of the Foundation encompassed the on-going work of the PCF's which aims to help develop new therapies against the most life-threatening forms of prostate cancer.
Notable attendees included: Michael Milken, Charles Ryan, Daniel Boulud, Master Mentalist Oz Perelman, Special Musical Performer Pat Monahan and TRAIN, Todd Boehly, Bill Mack, Phyllis Mack, Darius Bikoff, Jill Bikoff, Larry Leeds, Ginger Leeds, John Paulson, Neil De Feo, Igor Tulchinsky, Gina Carithers, Daria Barry and Bonnie Pfeifer Evans.
Oz Perelman's unique blend of mentalism and mind-reading create an interactive experience that redefines the very nature of a magic show. Oz has appeared on a variety of both national and international networks including NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The TODAY Show & ABC World News plus has been profiled in Forbes and The New York Times, to name a few.
Train is an American pop rock band from San Francisco which was formed in 1993. Since 2021, the band consists of Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, guitar), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals). The band achieved mainstream success with their debut album Train. The album was released in 1998 with the hit "Meet Virginia". Train's 2001 album, Drops of Jupiter, contained the lead single "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)". The single won two Grammy Awards in 2002, and the album was certified double platinum. Train's third studio album, My Private Nation, released in 2003, was certified platinum in the United States with the hit "Calling All Angels". Train has sold over 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.
About the Prostate Cancer Foundation:
The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised close to $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF's commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down by over 50% and countless more men are alive today as a result. PCF research now impacts more than 73 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine.