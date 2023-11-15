Jackie Siegel and Priscilla Presley Lead Opioid Awareness
Victoria's Voice Foundation Gala
In a touching ceremony at the Music For Life Gala, hosted by Victoria's Voice Foundation, Priscilla Presley was presented with a Legacy Award. The foundation, co-founded by David and Jackie Siegel of Westgate Resorts, focuses on battling the opioid crisis in the U.S. The event took place last Saturday in Palm Island, Florida.
Priscilla Presley's Recognition and Advocacy
Presley, 78, the ex-wife of iconic musician Elvis Presley, was recognized for her advocacy against drug addiction. The award was presented by Jackie Siegel, who is often referred to as the 'Queen of Versailles.' Presley dedicated her award to all those affected by addiction, commending the Siegels for transforming their personal tragedy into a beacon of hope.
Jackie Siegel's Mission
The Siegels established Victoria's Voice Foundation in 2019, in memory of their daughter Victoria, who died from a drug overdose in 2015. Jackie Siegel shared a poignant moment from her daughter's life, revealing the challenges Victoria faced. She spoke of the difficulty in recognizing the signs of her daughter's drug use, a revelation made only after discovering Victoria's diary.
It was a Star-Studded Evening with Patti LaBelle's Performance
The gala, attended by about 300 guests, included a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, and a soul-stirring performance by Grammy winner Patti LaBelle.
Victoria's Voice Foundation: A Legacy Born from Tragedy
Jackie's narration painted a picture of a bright yet troubled teen, underscoring the complexity of adolescent struggles with addiction and mental health. The foundation's mission extends beyond awareness, also providing resources and support for drug prevention education and naloxone distribution.
The Gala's Impact: Raising Awareness and Support
This initiative is a testament to the Siegels' commitment to turning their loss into a powerful force for change and support in the community. The Music For Life Gala has become a symbol of hope and resilience, with each year's event drawing attention to the urgent need to address the opioid crisis.
You Can Get Involved and Support the Cause
The foundation, named after Victoria 'Rikki' Siegel, continues to honor her memory by helping others and raising awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. For more information about Victoria’s Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org.
A Beacon of Hope in the Fight Against Opioid Addiction
The Music For Life Gala and Victoria's Voice Foundation represent ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis, serving as a beacon of hope for those affected by addiction.