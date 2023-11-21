Atlantis Paradise Island Marked their 25th Anniversary

Friday night was a highlight with the welcoming of Paranza, which means ‘small fishing boat’ in Italian, Michelin starred Chef Michael White's much-anticipated Italian restaurant. This establishment is a tribute to Italian culinary traditions and marks another milestone in Atlantis' 25th-anniversary celebration. Chef White, known for his mastery in coastal Italian cuisine, offers a menu rich in house-made pasta, fresh seafood, and a contemporary take on Italian classics.

The VIP meal prepared by Chef White began with a Crudo section, featuring dishes like Ricciola and Detice. The Antipasti options include Manzo and Polipo, while the Primi section dives into classic Italian dishes with innovative twists. The Entrées and Desserts sections offer a range of sophisticated choices, showcasing Chef White's expertise in Italian cuisine.

Chef Michael White expressed his enthusiasm about Paranza, calling it a significant milestone in his career. Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island, highlighted the resort's unique position in offering three standalone Michelin chef experiences.