Atlantis Paradise Island Marked their 25th Anniversary
Atlantis Paradise Island celebrated its 25th anniversary with a series of glamorous events, attracting a host of celebrities. Notable attendees included Helena Christensen, Georgina Chapman the mother-daughter duo, Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan, Camilla Stærk, Katie Couric, Adrien Brody, Marcia Gay Harden, BeBe Winans, Alex Lundqvist, Jennifer Esposito, Skylar Astin, Nico Tortorella, and Amber Ruffin.
VIP Guests Experienced the Pinnacle of Luxury
VIP guests experienced the pinnacle of luxury, arriving by private jet, staying in The Royal’s Regal Suites, and receiving an array of specially curated gifts. These included handmade Bahamian straw purses, a signed Paradise Island coffee table book by renowned photographer Alessandro Sarno, and select pieces from the resort’s luxury Crystal Court Shoppes’ Saint Laurent and Carlo.
The VIP meal prepared by Chef White
Friday night was a highlight with the welcoming of Paranza, which means ‘small fishing boat’ in Italian, Michelin starred Chef Michael White's much-anticipated Italian restaurant. This establishment is a tribute to Italian culinary traditions and marks another milestone in Atlantis' 25th-anniversary celebration. Chef White, known for his mastery in coastal Italian cuisine, offers a menu rich in house-made pasta, fresh seafood, and a contemporary take on Italian classics.
The VIP meal prepared by Chef White began with a Crudo section, featuring dishes like Ricciola and Detice. The Antipasti options include Manzo and Polipo, while the Primi section dives into classic Italian dishes with innovative twists. The Entrées and Desserts sections offer a range of sophisticated choices, showcasing Chef White's expertise in Italian cuisine.
Chef Michael White expressed his enthusiasm about Paranza, calling it a significant milestone in his career. Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island, highlighted the resort's unique position in offering three standalone Michelin chef experiences.
Celebrity Performances
The weekend’s pinnacle was The Bal de Royale on Saturday night, a lavish event with a blue carpet arrival and cocktail reception. The night featured performances by Tony Danza with jazz artist Peter Cincotti and five-time GRAMMY Award-winner CeeLo Green, culminating in a private afterparty in Atlantis’ Bridge Suite.
Throughout the weekend, Atlantis Paradise Island demonstrated why it is a leading name in luxury travel, with exclusive events, gourmet dining, and unparalleled hospitality.