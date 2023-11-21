Carole Bouquet and Bruno Pavlovsky
FIAF Honors Carole Bouquet and Bruno Pavlovsky

2023 Trophée des Arts Gala in New York City

New York's premier francophone and French cultural organization, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), celebrated its 2023 Trophée des Arts Gala with notable honors awarded to actress Carole Bouquet and CHANEL Fashion President Bruno Pavlovsky. This prestigious event took place at the iconic Plaza Hotel on November 15, 2023, marking a significant occasion in the city's cultural calendar.

The gala, a key event for the FIAF, was special this year as it coincided with two significant anniversaries: FIAF's 125th and the 400th anniversary of Versailles with a unique culinary experience curated by “Les diners Sacré Kenedi” and prepared by 17-star chef Yannick Alléno, 2-Michelin Star chef Stéphanie Le Quellec, and Pâtisserie Ladurée, showcasing a testament to French gastronomy.

VIPs from the fashion, philanthropy, arts and entertainment world came to show their support including: Salman Rushdie, Sophie Auster, William Abadie, Andres Serrano, David Lauren, Alexandre Lenoir, Camille Henrot, and Katrine Boorman.

In addition to the exquisite dining, the gala featured original artwork by Cameroonian artist Pascale Marthine Tayou. Adding a contemporary touch to the evening, Alexandra Richards kept the party going as the DJ at the afterparty at DOUBLES, to end a perfect evening.

William Abadie
The Trophée des Arts Gala is not just a celebration of French-American cultural ties but also serves as the largest annual fundraiser for FIAF. This year's event was particularly notable for its record attendance, with over 500 guests, and a live auction that broke previous records.

