A Night of Elegance and Glamour with Balmain Paris

The Marile & Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Family Foundation was honored as the Philanthropists of the Year, acknowledging their dedicated efforts in philanthropy. Additionally, Regina Lynch Moskow was awarded the Angels of Compassion Award for her exemplary service and compassion. The event was hosted by Terri Seymour and Louis Aguirre, notable figures in entertainment and philanthropy, and featured special guest Nadia Ferreira, renowned artist Marc Anthony's wife. This night was not just a celebration of fashion but a testament to the power of community and the spirit of giving back, aligning with Angels for Humanity's mission to uplift underprivileged children through education and healthcare initiatives.