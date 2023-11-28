A Night of Elegance and Glamour with Balmain Paris
On October 10, 2023, the Perez Arts Museum Miami (PAMM) was transformed into a hub of luxury and compassion as it hosted the 9th Edition of Catwalk for Charity. This prestigious event, celebrated annually, was particularly remarkable this year with luxury fashion designer Balmain Paris as the featured designer. The charity show, running from 5:30 to 10:30 PM, was not just a display of high fashion but also a heartfelt effort to benefit children from Miami's underserved communities, as well as those living in poverty in Haiti and other developing nations.
Angels for Humanity, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged children globally, curated this event. Founded in 2006 by Judith Joseph, a woman described as a “Woman on a Mission”, Angels for Humanity has consistently been a force of change, driven by Judith's passion for making a significant difference in the lives of children.
The theme of the night, "Where Fashion Meets Philanthropy," encapsulated the essence of the event. Balmain Paris, a name synonymous with luxury and elegance in the global fashion scene, unveiled its latest collection, adding an extra layer of glamour to Miami's vibrant fashion landscape. The event also recognized the contributions of individuals and organizations toward philanthropy. Tatiana and Camila Guiribitey were celebrated as Distinguished Humanitarians for their exceptional community contributions.
The Marile & Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Family Foundation was honored as the Philanthropists of the Year, acknowledging their dedicated efforts in philanthropy. Additionally, Regina Lynch Moskow was awarded the Angels of Compassion Award for her exemplary service and compassion. The event was hosted by Terri Seymour and Louis Aguirre, notable figures in entertainment and philanthropy, and featured special guest Nadia Ferreira, renowned artist Marc Anthony's wife. This night was not just a celebration of fashion but a testament to the power of community and the spirit of giving back, aligning with Angels for Humanity's mission to uplift underprivileged children through education and healthcare initiatives.