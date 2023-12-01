Jean Shafiroff Hosts Thanksgiving Cocktail Party for the Mission Society of New York City
Philanthropist and board member, Jean Shafiroff held a Thanksgiving cocktail party in Manhattan in honor of the Mission Society of New York City. The Mission Society, founded in 1812, is committed to ending multigenerational poverty by unlocking the potential of the city’s most underserved families. The Mission Society facilitates academic enrichment, college access, and workforce development programs in Harlem and at 12 public school programs in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.
The tireless efforts of the Mission Society of NYC in providing education, mentorship, workforce development, mental health support, and other wraparound services to underserved communities align with my passion for creating positive change.
Jean Shafiroff
More than 100 guests attended the New York celebration, hosted by Jean Shafiroff, which was an elegant and festive evening filled with gratitude, compassion, with the spirit of giving back. Jean Shafiroff, known for her dedication to numerous charitable causes, has chosen to spotlight the Mission Society of New York City, an organization that has been at the forefront of empowering underserved communities for over two centuries.
Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Peter Thomas Roth, Rita Cosby, Sara Elghobashy, NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Jawn Murray, Patrick McMullan, Flo Anthony, Nadja Sayej, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Amir Dossal, Tas Dossal, Roy Kean, Frederick Anderson, Nabys Veilman, Janna Bullock, Victor dE Souza, William Cavendish and Liliana Cavendish.
About Jean Shafiroff:
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to 9 different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the Southampton Hospital Association, Mission Society of NYC, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of the philanthropy world, both nationally and internationally. Jean Shafiroff is an influencer and has over 1.2m Instagram followers.
About The Mission Society of New York City:
The Mission Society began in 1812 to provide food, clothing, and other forms of material assistance to the urban poor of 19th century New York City. Over time, the outreach adapted to the evolving needs of the City’s neighbors - from offering aid to a growing and diverse immigrant population to serving the city’s Black and Latino/a communities. Two centuries later, the Society remain active in the lives of many New Yorkers by providing transformative educational programming for K-12 students from low-income households. Since founding, the Society has provided life-changing opportunities to over 6.5 million New Yorkers and continues to reach approximately 5,500 children and parents each year.
