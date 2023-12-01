Manhattan School of Music to Host Gala Benefitting the Conservatory’s Recollege Division and Honoring Precollege Alumna Chloe Flower

Manhattan School of Music (MSM) will host its MSM Precollege Gala on Saturday, December 9th, 2023, at the world-renowned conservatory’s campus and neighboring St. James Chapel at Union Theological Seminary (UTS). The Gala will benefit MSM’s Precollege Division and honor distinguished Precollege alumna Chloe Flower, a pianist, composer, producer, and passionate advocate for music education, with the inaugural Janet Daniels Schenck Award (named for MSM’s founder).

Hosted by CBS News Correspondent Nancy Chen, the evening will include a performance by the MSM Precollege Philharmonic Orchestra in the School’s exquisite principal performance space Neidorff-Karpati Hall and, later in the evening, during the Gala dinner across the street at UTS, special performances by Precollege students and honoree Chloe Flower.

Fusing classical and pop music in a unique style she calls “POPSICAL,” Ms. Flower is an exciting, multi-hyphenate artist and Steinway Artist Ambassador whose recent performances include the 45th Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Tania León, Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City, the 2023 Golden Globes, the 2019 Grammy Awards, and Saturday Night Live. She wrote the score for A Ballerina’s Tale, the acclaimed 2015 documentary on ballet dancer Misty Copeland, and has released several albums. Aside from her own music, she has co-produced and composed for dozens of artists, including Céline Dion, Johnny Mathis, and Nas. In addition to her ardent championing of music education, Chloe is dedicated to humanitarian efforts, including serving as an Artist Ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

MSM celebrates its 105th birthday this year, and true to the institution’s origins as a music school for children, the Precollege Division is a professionally oriented Saturday music program dedicated to the musical and personal growth of talented young musicians ages 5 to 18. Held on Saturdays throughout the academic year, the Precollege provides talented young musicians professionally oriented instruction and multiple performing opportunities in a supportive environment, preparing its graduates to go on to attend prestigious institutions of higher education, including world-class conservatories such as MSM.

Among the MSM Precollege community of alumni, are such distinguished names as: two-time EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner Robert Lopez; Met Opera mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard; electronic music pioneer Robert Moog; pop superstar Charlie Puth; Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center pianist Anne-Marie McDermott; jazz composer and pianist Arturo O’Farrill; New York Philharmonic violinist Kerry McDermott; composer, conductor, educator Gunther Schuller; concert pianist and recording artist Simone Dinnerstein; MSM Chair and President and CEO of Bonness Enterprises Lorraine Gallard; MSM trustee, surgeon, and Director of the Spine Fellowship Han Jo Kim, MD; and of course Gala honoree Chloe Flower.