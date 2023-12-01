NYCWFF's 16th Year Ignites the Big Apple with Culinary Stars and Compassion
This past weekend, New York City became the epicenter of gastronomy and hospitality as 47,000 food enthusiasts gathered to participate in the 16th annual Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF), presented by Capital One. From October 12-15, the city was abuzz with more than 80 sensational events, including tastings, exclusive dinners, and late-night parties.
The festival not only honored the diversity of New York’s culinary scene but also supported a heartfelt cause—raising awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, a vital organization delivering medically tailored meals to New Yorkers in need.
Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director, expressed gratitude to all attendees for embracing the diverse offerings and for helping highlight the importance of access to nourishing meals. David Ludwigson, President & CEO of God’s Love We Deliver, also remarked on the impact of the festival's support for their mission to provide specialized meals and nutrition education.
The festival was filled with standout moments, including the Peroni’s Taste of Italy where L’Antica Pizzeria de Michele was awarded for their innovative Italian dish. The Blue Moon Burger Bash saw CitiField snagging the NYCWFF Burger Bash® Champion title, while Mel’s Butcher Box was a double winner with the People’s Choice Award and the Powered by Plants Award.
Special appearances by celebrities like Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston at the Tacos & Tequila event, along with unique experiences like a cruise with Sunset Sips at Sea, added to the festival's allure. A spectrum of intimate dinners hosted by top chefs, including Daniel Boulud and Martha Stewart, delighted diners across the city.
The festival concluded with a vibrant celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, echoing the beats and flavors of the genre's rich culture.
NYCWFF 2023 was more than a feast for the senses—it was a platform for philanthropy, culture, and culinary innovation, marking yet another successful year for this much-anticipated annual foodie delight.