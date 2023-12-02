New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) Annual Neighborhood Dinner Honors the Change Makers of Queens

This year the Foundation gave the Neighborhood Leadership Award to Dr. Althea Taylor the Executive Director of Hour Children, who has done phenomenal work on incarceration reform and in helping women with substance use and mental health disorders who were formally incarcerated and to Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez of Street Vendor Project, who has as worked to pass city and state legislation to reform the street vendor industry and to create a relief fund for excluded workers. Both organizations are The New York Women’s Foundation’s Grantee Partners.

The Foundation presented the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award to Yanki Tshering, Founder and Executive Director of Accompany Capital, whose microlending for immigrants and refugee owned micro and small businesses has enriched the community and demonstrated a deep level of commitment to the neighborhood.

Additionally, this year Irma Rodriguez was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Irma has dedicated her life and career to the Queens Community House; she served as its Executive Director of the Queens Community House (QCH) from 2008-2015, after serving more than 25 years as Associate Director. QCH grew from a locally serving community center into a borough-wide organization with 25 sites in 11 neighborhoods, serving 25 ,000 children, families, and older adults. Under Irma’s guidance, QCH developed expertise in organizing, neighborhood preservation, and community building. She has been acknowledged for her efforts to promote human service provision as a vehicle for social change.