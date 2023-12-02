OCC Road House and The Magazine Lifestyle Host First Annual “Salute to American Heroes”

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited Operation Healing Heroes and Oscar Mike. The mission of Operation Healing Heroes is to preserve history by documenting and honoring the lives of U.S. military heroes and their families, one story at a time. Oscar Mike works to keep a vibrant, connected community that keeps America and her veterans “on the move” by actively supporting and improving mobility, accessibility, mental health, and well-being. Additional benefitting charities included MVP: Merging Vets & Players, Paws and Warriors and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.