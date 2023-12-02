OCC Road House and The Magazine Lifestyle Host First Annual “Salute to American Heroes”
OCC Road House and Renee Wagner of The Magazine Lifestyle hosted the first-ever “Salute to American Heroes” celebrity benefit concert for veterans. The star-studded evening was hosted by Rita Cosby, Emmy-Winning television host and daughter of a WWII POW. Musical performers included Grammy-nominated Jimmie Allen and USA national recording artist Dave Bray. Other highlights of the evening included appearances by Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers, and Nate Boyer, Green Beret, former NFL player and actor. The event was filmed for later broadcast on Discovery Channel and other national networks.
A tribute to humanitarians as well as an awards ceremony honoring two American heroes also took place. A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Paul Teutul Sr. for his ongoing work as a television personality, philanthropist, and outspoken supporter of U.S. veterans.
A portion of the proceeds from the event benefited Operation Healing Heroes and Oscar Mike. The mission of Operation Healing Heroes is to preserve history by documenting and honoring the lives of U.S. military heroes and their families, one story at a time. Oscar Mike works to keep a vibrant, connected community that keeps America and her veterans “on the move” by actively supporting and improving mobility, accessibility, mental health, and well-being. Additional benefitting charities included MVP: Merging Vets & Players, Paws and Warriors and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
