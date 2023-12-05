Celebrate the Holidays with The Home Depot's Exciting Kids Holiday Workshops
The Home Depot is all set to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular treat for families: our free, fun, and engaging in-store Kids Holiday Workshops offer much more than just festive fun; they provide an interactive learning experience that sparks creativity, promotes problem-solving skills, and encourages social interaction for the youngest generation of DIYers.
Details about our workshops:
When:
Saturday, November 25 and Saturday, December 2: Staring at 9 a.m. WHERE: Your local Home Depot Find a store near you at HomeDepot.com
How:
To register for upcoming workshops and explore The Home Depot’s upcoming seasonal workshops, visit homedepot.com/workshops.
What to Expect:
Home Depot Kids Workshops offer engaging, free, and hands-on activities designed for children of all ages. The Home Depot’s expert associates lead the way, guiding kids and their families through the process of crafting a delightful seasonal project together. All materials are provided, while supplies last!
Workshop Projects:
Saturday, November 25
Create a charming Penguin Ornament
Saturday, December 2
Build a whimsical Gingerbread House
The Home Depot offers in-person Kids Workshops on the first Saturday of each month starting at 9 a.m. All tools and materials needed to complete the workshops will be available and a Home Depot Associate will be there to assist families as necessary. Kids in attendance will receive a kid-sized Home Depot Apron, collectible pin and certificate of project completion for participation.
Let the festivities begin! Join us for a memorable holiday experience at The Home Depot.