Celebrate the Holidays with The Home Depot's Exciting Kids Holiday Workshops

When:

Saturday, November 25 and Saturday, December 2: Staring at 9 a.m. WHERE: Your local Home Depot Find a store near you at HomeDepot.com

How:

To register for upcoming workshops and explore The Home Depot’s upcoming seasonal workshops, visit homedepot.com/workshops.

What to Expect:

Home Depot Kids Workshops offer engaging, free, and hands-on activities designed for children of all ages. The Home Depot’s expert associates lead the way, guiding kids and their families through the process of crafting a delightful seasonal project together. All materials are provided, while supplies last!