Top-5 Events in Dallas for New Year’s Eve
On New Year's Eve, there are many activities happening in and around Dallas, with numerous events scheduled from December 30 to the early hours of January 1. We've compiled a list of the ones we think are worth your time.(Note: all events take place on December 31, 2023.)
1. Party: Henry's Majestic's Neon ’90s NYE Party
Step into the time machine and join Henry's Majestic for an electrifying New Year's Eve celebration — a throwback to the vibrant and nostalgic era of the ’90s with their Neon New Year’s Party. Immerse yourself in the glow of neon paint, the allure of glow bracelets, the magic of black lights, and the shimmering brilliance of glow-in-the-dark cocktails.
Groove to the beats of a live band as we bid farewell to 2023 with style, setting the stage for an unforgettable entrance into 2024 with the DJ spinning tunes that will keep the dance floor alive and the energy soaring. Don't miss out on the ultimate neon soiree experience — where memories are made and a new year begins in a blaze of colorful brilliance. See you there as we paint the town neon! There will be no cover charge so this is a fun and affordable way to bring in the New Year.
Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via OpenTable. Walk-ins are welcome; valet and ample self-parking are available, but rideshare is encouraged.
Details:
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Henry’s Majestic, 2303 Pittman Street, Dallas, Texas 75208
Contact: (469) 893-9400
2. Nightclub: Babou’s New Year’s Soirée
Inside Harwood’s Hotel Swexan, the recently-opened Babou’s is throwing its first New Year celebration! For $250 per person, you, your friends, and your family (21+) can ensure a chic start to 2024 that includes champagne, an open bar, and passed hors d’oeuvres.
For VIP bottle service reservations, visit
Details:
When: 9 p.m. To 2 a.m.
Where: 2598 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201
Contact: (469) 405-1911 / @babousdallas
3. Food: Coupes Restraurant’s Customized New Year’s Eve Menu
The French-styled champagne bar is offering patrons three seating options for New Year’s Eve that will feature their full beverage service of over a dozen champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass (starting at $15) and fifty bottles (starting at $70). Coupes will also feature still wines and their classic, signature, and holiday cocktails for both dinner services and the Midnight Celebration.
The 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. seating options offer a four-course menu, featuring three entrée options. The dinner is priced at $110 per person, with beverages ordered a la carte. Caviar tacos, truffle Nduja olives, stuffed butternut squash, and a clarified lemon pie are just a few of the offered entrées for the times above.
The last seating, at 9:30 p.m., will serve lite bites, including Truffle Popcorn and Gougeres, throughout the evening with more substantial offerings of choice, Fried Chicken Provençal or Crab Cakes around 10:30. The Midnight Celebration is $60 per person with beverages ordered a la carte.
Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via Tock, but walk-ins are always welcome.
Details:
Where: Coupes, at 4234 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, Texas 75219
When: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. for specialized menu 1
9:30 p.m. for specialized menu 2
Contact: (214) 434-1347 /
4. Music & Food: New Year’s Eve with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra with a Four-Course Meal
Not only can you enjoy the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, but prior to the exquisite concert, enjoy a four-course meal curated by Chef Moises Martinez in the East Lobby of the Myerson Symphony Center. During intermission, take a break with a champagne toast and dessert bites.
What a way beautiful way to wave goodbye to 2023 and ring in 2024.
Tickets for the concert start at $87. The dining experience is an additional $100.
Details:
When: Four-course meal at Meyerson Center: 5:30 p.m.
Orchestra Concert: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201
Contact: (214) 849-4376 /
5. Party: Revelers Hall’s Live Music for Raucous Music Lovers
In the heart of the historic Bishop Arts District, head to Revelers Hall to enjoy a full bar featuring a selection of beer, wine, and mixed and frozen drinks. This New Orleans-style bar highlights include a selection of flatbreads, cheese and charcuterie boards, wings, The Revelers burger, shrimp po-boy and more. Drink specials will be offered throughout the night and NYE hats and horns will be scattered throughout the bar for patrons to enjoy.
Shows do not require advance tickets but do expect a $6 music fee to be added to your tab to compensate the musicians. Revelers Hall offers indoor and outdoor seating.
Live Music Schedule
2-5 p.m.: Revelers Hall Band
5:30-9:30 p.m.: Patrick Pombuena's Community Orchestra
9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.: Revelers Ball (funk, brass, R&B)
Details:
Where: Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75208
