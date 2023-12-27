Top-5 Events in Dallas for New Year’s Eve

Step into the time machine and join Henry's Majestic for an electrifying New Year's Eve celebration — a throwback to the vibrant and nostalgic era of the ’90s with their Neon New Year’s Party. Immerse yourself in the glow of neon paint, the allure of glow bracelets, the magic of black lights, and the shimmering brilliance of glow-in-the-dark cocktails.

Groove to the beats of a live band as we bid farewell to 2023 with style, setting the stage for an unforgettable entrance into 2024 with the DJ spinning tunes that will keep the dance floor alive and the energy soaring. Don't miss out on the ultimate neon soiree experience — where memories are made and a new year begins in a blaze of colorful brilliance. See you there as we paint the town neon! There will be no cover charge so this is a fun and affordable way to bring in the New Year.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via OpenTable. Walk-ins are welcome; valet and ample self-parking are available, but rideshare is encouraged.

Details:

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Henry’s Majestic, 2303 Pittman Street, Dallas, Texas 75208

Contact: (469) 893-9400

Details provided by Gangway Advertising