Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Palm Beach
New Year’s Eve often rings in activities. Around Palm Beach are a plethora of events taking place on December 31 and through the early morning of January 1, but we gathered a top 5 list of what we believe are worth your wild. (Note: all events take place on December 31, 2023.)
1. The Breakers: New Year’s Eve Celebration
On the last and most luxurious night of the year, celebrate it at The Breakers! Celebrate with a special menu handcrafted by the head chef. At midnight, raise a glass with your loved ones as the ball drops and the evening continues with dance and entertainment.
Reservations are required. $1,000 per person.
Details
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: The Breakers, One South County Road, Plam Beach 33480
Contact: (561) 659-8455 ext. 7775
2. Dare to Glow at Treehouse
The Annual New Year’s Eve party is taking place at the Canopy! Hosted by the Treehouse, the highest rooftop, and bar in Plam Beach, enjoy this exclusive party with a luxurious atmosphere, live entertainment, an open bar, and your friends and family.
Tickets range $200 to $2,500. This is. 21+ event. VIP tickets and tables are available.
Details:
When:Doors open at 8 p.m.
Where: Treehouse, 380 Trinity Pl, West Palm Beach, 33401
Contact: treehousewpd.com
3. ‘80s Band Rubixx at Thrōw Social
Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve BASH at Thrōw Social! Celebrate with an OPEN Bar, Hors d’oeuvres, Delish Breakfast Buffet, Party Favors, Champagne, Balloon Drop, and live music with Rubixx Band. This event is 21+ and VIP seating is available.
Tickets required. $175-$4,000.
Where: THRōW Social Delray Beach, 29 Southeast 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444.
Contact: (800) 561-0755 / delray.guests@throwsocial.com
4. 1000 NORTH’s Lavish New Year’s Eve - Jupier
Enjoy a five-course dinner on New Year’s Eve overlooking the Jupiter inlet and the jupiter lighthouse. This menu savory herbed profiterole, lobster ravioli, duck breast confit, porchetta, herb-roasted chateaubriand, chocolate raspberry entremets, and moist chocolate cake, to name a few.
Guests can also pair their New Year’s Eve dinner with 1000 NORTH’s special holiday cocktails, available through New Year’s Reservations.
Reservations are required. $325 per person. Begins at 6 p.m.
Details:
Where: 1000 NORTH, 1000 North U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter, FL 33477.
Contact: (561) 570-1000 for reservations
5. Family: Cox Science Center & Aquarium
Take the family over to the Cox Science & Aquarium to explore the 5-acre science trail. Enjoy your family when the clock strikes noon to ring in the new year. Listen to music, make confetti poppers, and enjoy live science demos before 2024.
Event from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m. Tickets are required prior or at the door.
Where: Cox Science Center & Aquarium. 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach 33405
Contact: (561) 832-1988