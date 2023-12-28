Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve in Aspen
On New Year's Eve, there are plenty of activities happening in and around Aspen. We've compiled a list of the top 5 events that we think are definitely worth checking out, all taking place on December 31, 2023.
1. The Dom Pérignon Party
The 21+ party will be held at The Little Nell. Glitz and glamour are the theme and is inspired by the legendary New York City nightclub, Studio 54! Come in your finest New Year’s Eve sparkle attire for an evening of elegance.
The event features musical acts throughout the multi-level party, as well as surprises throughout the night. An open bar and bottomless Dom Pérignon and top-sheld spirits will be available.
$1,000 per guest. Tiered pricing in advance. Please visit website for VIP details.
2. Aspen Meadows New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
As the clock strikes 8 p.m., gather on Plato's Terrace for the awe-inspiring fireworks display above Aspen Mountain. The sky will come alive with colors and sparks, illuminating the stunning Aspen landscape. Dine in Elegance. Indulge in a lavish four-course prix fixe dinner at Plato's Restaurant. Reservations are recommended, and our hostess will gladly assist you in confirming your menu preferences.
$190.00++ per guest. Visit website for booking.
3. Belly Up with The Chainsmokers
4. Family: Bonfire, Djs, and Skates
Come to Siter Cities Plaza by Wagner Park to enjoy hot chocolate, smores, firepits, DJs, winter fairies, magicians, and more with your friends and family members. Skating is from 2-6 p.m. With free skate. End the evening at 8 p.m. with fireworks. Visit the Aspen Chamber’s website for full details.
5. A Night of Revelry at W Aspen
Step back in time to the Roaring Twenties with signature cocktails and live entertainment reminiscent of the Moulin Rouge. Enjoy a live musical performance in 39 Degrees and dance the night away to the sounds of live DJ entertainment at Aspen's hottest late-night spot, Ponyboy.
General admission starts at $500. VIP tables are still available. Visit the site for details.