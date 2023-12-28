Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve in Aspen

The 21+ party will be held at The Little Nell. Glitz and glamour are the theme and is inspired by the legendary New York City nightclub, Studio 54! Come in your finest New Year’s Eve sparkle attire for an evening of elegance.

The event features musical acts throughout the multi-level party, as well as surprises throughout the night. An open bar and bottomless Dom Pérignon and top-sheld spirits will be available.

$1,000 per guest. Tiered pricing in advance. Please visit website for VIP details.