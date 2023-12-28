Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles
New Year’s Eve often rings in activities. Around Los Angeles are a plethora of events taking place on December 31 and through the early morning of January 1, but we gathered a list of what we believe are worth your wild. (Note: all events take place on December 31, 2023. Some are extended dates with New Year’s Eve included.)
1. Club: “The Countdown” at Spire 73
InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown will be ringing in the new year at Spire 73 with their Countdown party. At the highest open-air rooftop bar in Los Angeles, enjoy the 360 city views with fireworks and drinks with your closest friends. “The Countdown” features a live band, DJ and a toast to celebrate the new year!
Cost
Chairman’s lounge (open seating): $124
Bronze (bar seating): $175
VIP w/ Gold Tier: $700 per table, max 4 guests
Diamond: $800, max 4 guests
Platinum: $1,1000, max 6 guests
Pre-purchased tickets are encouraged.
Details:
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Spire 73, 900 Wilshire Boulevard #fl 73 Los Angeles, California 90017
Contact: (213) 688-7777 /
2. Family: LA Zoo’s Annual Light Show
Join the LA Zoo’s Zoo Lights as they highlight a wonderous landscape of lantern sculptures of animals, plant life, and more! Now through January 7, take the family for a night of fun that inspires one’s imagination for the year ahead and all possibilities available. Even families that have been in the past will want to revisit as new sculptures have been added.
“Stroll through dedicated sections of the Zoo, gaze at dazzling wildlife-inspired light displays, and step into optical-illusion photo ops while enjoying festive food and beverages,” says the event page. There are also opportunities to pose with loved ones along the way to capture those last special moments of 2023.
VIP experiences are available. Tickets are currently, Adults (13+) $35 and Children (2–12) $23. Pricing varies for annual members.
Details:
When: 6 to 10 p.m., now through Jan. 7, 2024
Where: 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Contact: (323) 644-4200
3. Music Festival: Forever NYE Midnight at the Los Angeles Convention Center
Party and fun are typical for a New Year’s celebration, but what about a festival? Insomianic is hosting a two-day music festival to ring in 2024. Attend either December 30 or 31 — or the whole weekend — with guests like Fisher, Green Velvet, Jamie XX, Carlita, Mau P, Deeper Purpose, and Sofi Tukker. Doors open at 4 pm. but the party plays on through the new year.
Two-day tickets start at $299 for general admission and $399 for VIP. Day passes are also available, starting at 129 for general admission.
Details:
When: December 30 & 31, 4 p.m. — Until
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center (21+ only),
Contact: Forever NYE Midnight
4. Dining: Grandmaster Recorders’s New Year’s Eve Menu
A new year means a new palate. At Grandmaster Recorders, dive into a specially catered meal with appetizers and an open bar to start 2024 off right. Chef Blake Shailes serves a six-course menu, accompanied by live music and an entry to 71 Studio Bar or the rooftop bar. If you’re looking for drinks and music, arrive later to attend the 71 Studio Bar and celebrate the New Year with the tunes of David Bowie and several other classics from throughout the decades.
There are several options to choose from for those with a busy New Year’s Eve schedule but still have an appetite:
Times & Options
5:30 - 7 p.m.
Six-course curated dinner menu with live music (first seating, $85 per person; second seating, $10 per person)
8 pm. - 2 a.m.
New Year’s Eve party hosted by Grandmaster Recorders at 71 Studio Bar & the rooftop (starting at $66 for general admission. Contact for table and bottle service)
Bring your 21-and-older friends and family for an evening of food, drinks, and ball drops.
Details:
When: See above
Where: Grandmaster Recorders, 1518 N Cahuenga Blvd (Sunset Blvd), Los Angeles, CA 90028
Contact: (323) 963-7800 /
5. Club: Warwick LA New Year’s Eve Bash
Celebrate New Year’s in the heart of Hollywood at Warwick LA. A staple in the nightclub scene of LA, celebrating at a staple in the LA night scene is sure to include an elevated experience with a couple hundred of your closest friends. The sounds from the live DJ are sure to bring you closer!
The multiple levels to explore and party, along with exclusive bottle service available through Zocha Group, speed your night at Warwick LA is sure to leave an impression to last through the entirety of 2024 with style and glamour.
Table reservations only. Must 21+.
Details:
When: Dec. 31, 11 p.m. - Jan. 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Warwick LA, 6507 Sunset Blvd
Contact: (888) 859-5669 / info@zochagroup.com