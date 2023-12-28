Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles

Join the LA Zoo’s Zoo Lights as they highlight a wonderous landscape of lantern sculptures of animals, plant life, and more! Now through January 7, take the family for a night of fun that inspires one’s imagination for the year ahead and all possibilities available. Even families that have been in the past will want to revisit as new sculptures have been added.

“Stroll through dedicated sections of the Zoo, gaze at dazzling wildlife-inspired light displays, and step into optical-illusion photo ops while enjoying festive food and beverages,” says the event page. There are also opportunities to pose with loved ones along the way to capture those last special moments of 2023.

VIP experiences are available. Tickets are currently, Adults (13+) $35 and Children (2–12) $23. Pricing varies for annual members.

Details:

When: 6 to 10 p.m., now through Jan. 7, 2024

Where: 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Contact: (323) 644-4200