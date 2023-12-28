Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve in New York City

The newly transformed rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel has created a spectacular New Year's Eve evening, catering to a variety of activities. From a pre-event prix fix dinner to a 17-course critically acclaimed rooftop omakase restaurant Saishin by Master Sushi Chef Jorge Dionicio or a celebratory event at the newly transformed rooftop party at Eden and The Loft.

Options below:

Dinner at Saishin

Experience the most elevated expression of our Omakase offering with a 17-course New Year's special menu featuring a host of indulgent, expertly crafted sushi and sashimi items, including A5 Wagyu, Grilled Lobster, Otoro Blue-fin Tuna, with Ossetra Caviar, and WinterTruffled Uni -topped with gold flakes. Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary welcome glass of Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial.

Reservations made here. $250++ per person. Add on the NYE celebration after dinner for $100 per person –via resy.com.

Pre-Event Prix Fixe Dinner at Eden on The Rooftop

Guests can add on the exclusive prix-fixe dinner menu before joining the New Year's Eve celebration. Signature dishes include Caviar, Beet Carpaccio with Hazelnuts and Truffle Vinaigrette, Hand CutTagliatelle with WinterTruffles and Mushroom Butter Sauce, along with a delightful Chef's Selection of Mignardises for dessert. Guests will enjoy a complimentary welcome drink by Macallan.

Reservations made here or email dining@theghg.com. $224 per person. Add on the NYE celebration after dinner for $100 per person –via opentable.com.

Rooftop at Eden and The Loft

General admission tickets are $200 per person. VIP tables with bottle service are available starting at 9 p.m., $300++ minimum spend per person for the table (minimum of 4 people, max of 16 people). To book a table, email dining@theghg.com

Overall Details

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Dinner, 6 p.m.

NYE Celebration, 9 p.m.

Where: Gansevoort Meatpacking 18 Ninth Avenue (at 13th Street)

1. Open Table

2. Resy

3. Eventbrite