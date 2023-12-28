Top 5 Events for New Year’s Eve in New York City
On New Year's Eve, there are numerous activities happening in New York City from December 31 to the early hours of January 1. We've compiled a list of events that we think are worth checking out. (Please note: all events are scheduled for December 31, 2023.)
1. Newly Transformed Rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel New Year’s Celebration
The newly transformed rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel has created a spectacular New Year's Eve evening, catering to a variety of activities. From a pre-event prix fix dinner to a 17-course critically acclaimed rooftop omakase restaurant Saishin by Master Sushi Chef Jorge Dionicio or a celebratory event at the newly transformed rooftop party at Eden and The Loft.
Options below:
Dinner at Saishin
Experience the most elevated expression of our Omakase offering with a 17-course New Year's special menu featuring a host of indulgent, expertly crafted sushi and sashimi items, including A5 Wagyu, Grilled Lobster, Otoro Blue-fin Tuna, with Ossetra Caviar, and WinterTruffled Uni -topped with gold flakes. Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary welcome glass of Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial.
Reservations made here. $250++ per person. Add on the NYE celebration after dinner for $100 per person –via
Pre-Event Prix Fixe Dinner at Eden on The Rooftop
Guests can add on the exclusive prix-fixe dinner menu before joining the New Year's Eve celebration. Signature dishes include Caviar, Beet Carpaccio with Hazelnuts and Truffle Vinaigrette, Hand CutTagliatelle with WinterTruffles and Mushroom Butter Sauce, along with a delightful Chef's Selection of Mignardises for dessert. Guests will enjoy a complimentary welcome drink by Macallan.
Reservations made here or email dining@theghg.com. $224 per person. Add on the NYE celebration after dinner for $100 per person –via opentable.com.
Rooftop at Eden and The Loft
General admission tickets are $200 per person. VIP tables with bottle service are available starting at 9 p.m., $300++ minimum spend per person for the table (minimum of 4 people, max of 16 people). To book a table, email dining@theghg.com
Overall Details
When: Sunday, December 31, 2023
Dinner, 6 p.m.
NYE Celebration, 9 p.m.
Where: Gansevoort Meatpacking 18 Ninth Avenue (at 13th Street)
1. Open Table
2. Resy
3. Eventbrite
2. Guastavino’s NYC
Guastavino’s is a gorgeous venue to ring in 2024. Inside a designated city landmark, you’ll be greeted by breathtaking, sweeping windows illuminated by the golden glow of Guastavino’s antique interior.
With a vintage, fairytale ballroom atmosphere ideal for sipping champagne or cocktails, you can enjoy a curated menu by Executive Chef Jaime Vasquez. Count down to 2024 at the most luxurious party in Manhattan.
Reservations required. Tickets start at $129. Exclusive bottle service and couple VIP packages available.
Details:
When: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Architectural Masterpiece below 59th Street Bridge
3. Family: Lucille Yacht New Year’s Eve
Ring in the New Year with your family at the Lucille Yacht Club! With a live DJ, views of the skyline, and a divine buffet dinner, it’s a fun time for the whole family as 2024 drops in! The fireworks are sure to take your breath away from the harbor, and memories are sure to dazzle and linger for years to come.
Pre-purchased tickets required. Start at $299 per person.
Details:
When: Boarding: 8 p.m.
Departing: 9 p.m.
Returning: 12:15 a.m.
Where: 2430 FDR Drive, Skyport Marina (23rd and FDR Drive)
4. Gage & Tollner
Enjoy Brooklyn with a prix fixe menu at a staple of Brooklyn fine dining. For the last century, patrons have flocked to Gage & Tollner, and 2024 will be no different!
For $127 per person, enjoy canapés, tuna tartare, mushroom risotto, poached hake, braised short rib, and opera cake, to name a few options. A la carte options are also available.
Visit website to make reservation.
Details:
When: New Year’s Eve
Where: Gage & Tollner 372 Fulton St, Brooklyn, 11201
5. The Knickerbocker Hotel
Celebrating at The Knickerbocker is the perfect way to experience New York at its center while having a great time without all the people! Many package options are available to get the most out of your new year with The Knickerbocker:
Party Ticket
Both the Platinum Package and Silver Rooftop Party Packages include a champagne toast at midnight, a close view of the Times Square Ball, access to the cocktail party with live entertainment, and premium frew-flow open bar and hors d’oeuvres, as well as blankets and heaters to keep toasty! (Visit website for additional platinum options.)
Room Package when you stay at The Knickerbocker Hotel
Staying at the hotel only increases your options. Enjoy luxury accommodations while enjoying Dom Pérignon at midnight; enjoy the St. Cloud Rooftop Party with a free-flow open bar and entertainment, and dance the night away on the dance floor. (Visit website for platinum additional options.)
There is also a “Private Sky Box” option to enjoy with 6 to 20 of your closest friends or family, including dinner, champagne, a view of the ball drop, and more (full details online).
Reservations or pre-purchased tickets are required. Can be made on website.
Details:
Where: The Knickerbocker Hotel, SE Corner of 42nd St & Broadway