Top-5 Miami Events for New Year’s Eve
On New Year's Eve, there are plenty of activities happening in Miami. We've put together a list of the top 5 events that we think are definitely worth checking out. These events will be taking place on December 31, 2023.
1. Dining: A Very Carbone New Year’s Eve
Ring in the New Year at one of the most luxurious restaurants in Miami Beach, Carbone. The New Year’s Ever menu is specially curated to elevate your dining experience and leave an impressive impression on what to expect in 2024.
The four-course Italian feast will include burrata and caviar, and truffled beef carpaccio. Right after, indulge in a spicy rigatoni vodka and prawns fra diavolo. At the end of the night, take your pick from a flight of signature cakes.
Reservations for First Seating (5:30 p.m.) and Second Seating (8:30 p.m.) are available. Cost runs $295 per ticket.
Details:
When: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. Seatings
Where: Carbone, 49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach 33139
Contact: Reservations@carbonemiami.com
Details provided by Carbone Miami Beach
2. Party: Dancing in Diamonds with Marion Miami
Miami’s most iconic supper club is transforming into a diamond paradise this New Year’s Eve. On December 31, Marion invites guests to embrace the allure of the New Year at their ‘Dancing in Diamonds celebration.
Glisten in your best cocktail attire and prepare to be enthralled by the exquisite diamond-clad performers weaving throughout the night. Guests are invited to indulge in Marion’s a la carte menu offerings plus additional New Year’s Eve specials while awaiting the clock to strike midnight. From dazzling decor to alluring dance performances, there is no better place to ring in 2024 than Marion.
The first seating begins at 7 p.m. And includes a two-hour fixed dining price ($195 per person). The second seating begins at 9 p.m. And required a table minimum ($395 per person).
Limited seating availability.
Details:
When: First Seating (7 p.m.) & Second Seating (9 p.m.)
Where: Marion Miami, Brickell 1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami 33130
Contact: marionmiami.com or (786) 717-7512
3. Family: New Year’s Celebration at Collins Park
Orchestra Miami brings a 42-musician lineup to Miami Beach at Collins Park to ring in the New Year. Led by Miami native and Artistic Director Elaine Rinalidy, this beach-front concert is fun for the entire family. Joining the lineup is Miami’s The Latin Divos.
The festival begins at 8 p.m. with Orchestra Miami, followed by The Latin Divos at 10 p.m. Participants will hear classic pop, as well as holiday favorites like Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. At midnight, watch the sky light up with fireworks and 2024 begin.
A VIP package ($120 per person) is available. This includes access to cash bar, reserved seating, and a champagne toast at midnight.
Pre-purchased tickets are encouraged.
Details:
When: Orchestra begins 8 p.m.
Where: Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Contact: (305) 274-2103 /
4. Dining: Sofia Design District, Dolce Vita Style
Miami Design District’s Italian eatery, Sofia, is inviting guests to ring in the new year with a ‘Dolce Vita’ style dining experience with options of a limited a la carte menu and a four-course, prix-fixe menu that includes one bottle of Champagne per two guests, famous carpaccio di manzo with wagyu sirloin, figs, pine nuts, truffle pecorino, beef fat crouton, and spicy lobster rigatoni alla vodka with main lobster, calabrian chili, tomato, cream, accompanied by a live DJ, entertainment, party favors, and more.
There are two seatings. Seating One begins at 5 p.m. (limited a la carte menu) and seating two beings at 8 p.m. (Pricing is same for both, $195++.)
Reservations can be made through OpenTable.
Details:
When: 5 and 8 p.m. ($195++)
Where: Sofia, 140 EW 39th Street #133, Miami 33137
Contact: (786) 220-0225 /
5. Nightlife: E11EVEN with Nicki Minaj
Celebrate New Year with Nicki Minaj! As the clock counts down, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the 24/7 nightclub as Nicki takes the stage. Secure your spot for this incredible celebration!
Pre-purchased tickets are encouraged. Connect with Zocha Group for VIP seating.
Details:
When: 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: E11even, 29 NE 11th St, Miami 33132
Contact: (888) 859-5669 /