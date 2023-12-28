Top-5 Miami Events for New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year at one of the most luxurious restaurants in Miami Beach, Carbone. The New Year’s Ever menu is specially curated to elevate your dining experience and leave an impressive impression on what to expect in 2024.

The four-course Italian feast will include burrata and caviar, and truffled beef carpaccio. Right after, indulge in a spicy rigatoni vodka and prawns fra diavolo. At the end of the night, take your pick from a flight of signature cakes.

Reservations for First Seating (5:30 p.m.) and Second Seating (8:30 p.m.) are available. Cost runs $295 per ticket.

Details:

When: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m. Seatings

Where: Carbone, 49 Collins Ave, Miami Beach 33139

Contact: Reservations@carbonemiami.com

Details provided by Carbone Miami Beach