18th Annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience (KFWE) Drives Trends for Passover 2024 Holiday Season & Beyond Hosted By Royal Wine Corp

Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico, SRP $25, world famous winery producing kosher wine for the first time.

Lovatelli, new line of fine and affordable Italian wines, including a Salento Primitivo, SRP $17 and a Barbera d’Asti, SRP $25, with soon a Nebbiolo, a Super Tuscan and 2 Vermouths.

Cantina Giuliano, fully kosher boutique winery in Tuscany.

Many new wines from South Africa by ESSA and J Folk wineries (Chenin Blanc, Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon and more).

Spirits and great liquors and fruit Brandies from Massenez in Alsace, France.

New Kosher cognacs from DEAU and Roland Bru.

Bartenura - new flavored Moscatos in cans such as Peach, Lychee, and Blueberry.