Luisa Diaz Foundation to Host Milestone 10th Anniversary Black Tie MAG Gala

About The Luisa Diaz Foundation:

Founded by Luisa Diaz, the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF, 501c3) supports organizations and individuals who are making a direct impact in helping people and their communities through acts of kindness. Luisa developed and produced the “MAG Gala,” which is a “celebration of kindness” with annual events in Los Angeles and New York. These events have raised money and awareness for organizations such as “Safe Passage Heals, Hopes Door, Team TLC NYC, Hijos de Moran. Luisa worked directly with the survivors in coaching and helping them build their self-esteem to walk the “Runway of Hope” (Walking Towards the Light). Where fashion meets compassion.

Executive director and former Ms. Venezuela International Luisa Diaz founded the Luisa Diaz Foundation in honor of her beloved grandmother to raise funds and awareness for individuals and organizations who support survivors of domestic violence and their families.

She is also the author of the trailblazing book, “Sexy is Timeless: Ten Timeless Sexy Assets That Lie within You.”