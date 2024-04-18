Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Henry's Majestic in Dallas

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Henry's Majestic with drink specials all weekend long (May 4-5). Local singer-songwriter Ryan Berg from Season 19 of NBC's The Voice will take the stage on Saturday, May 5 playing two sets from 12p-3p and 7p-10p.
Drink specials include:
Frozen Illegal Hibiscus Paloma ($10)
Cazadores Mangonada ($10)
Boozy Watermelon Tajin Pops ($5)
Estrella’s ($3)
Shot Specials
Round up your crew and reserve your seating through OpenTable. Henry’s Majestic is located at 2303 Pittman Street, Dallas, TX. 75208, 469-893-9400, www.HenrysMajestic.com. Valet and ample self-parking are available, but rideshare is encouraged.