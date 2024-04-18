Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Henry's Majestic in Dallas

Sip and Celebrate: Henry's Majestic Offers Exclusive Cinco de Mayo Drink Specials and Live Entertainment
Margaritas at Henry's Majestic
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Henry's Majestic with drink specials all weekend long (May 4-5). Local singer-songwriter Ryan Berg from Season 19 of NBC's The Voice will take the stage on Saturday, May 5 playing two sets from 12p-3p and 7p-10p.

Henry's Majestic exterior
Margarita at Henry's Majestic
Margarita at Henry's Majestic
Margaritas at Henry's Majestic
Drink specials include:

Frozen Illegal Hibiscus Paloma ($10)

Cazadores Mangonada  ($10)

Boozy Watermelon Tajin Pops ($5)

Estrella’s ($3)

Shot Specials

Margaritas at Henry's Majestic
Round up your crew and reserve your seating through OpenTable. Henry’s Majestic is located at 2303 Pittman Street, Dallas, TX. 75208, 469-893-9400, www.HenrysMajestic.com. Valet and ample self-parking are available, but rideshare is encouraged.

