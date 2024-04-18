Celebrating Music and Philanthropy: The 2024 Playing For Change Foundation Impact Awards

Photos by World Red Eye
By Michael Travin & Hillary Latos
Music enthusiasts and philanthropists converged on April 13, 2024, for the Playing For Change Foundation's (PFCF) 2024 Impact Awards, a gala that not only celebrated remarkable achievements in music philanthropy but also showcased the transformative power of the arts. Hosted at the Rubell Museum and followed by an epic after-party at Superblue Miami, the evening was a splendid celebration of music's ability to effect positive change.
A Legacy of Change Through Music
For 17 years, the PFCF has been at the forefront of using music education to foster social and economic development in culturally rich yet economically disadvantaged communities. Operating in over 60 locations across 21 countries, the foundation impacts over 40,000 lives annually through its diverse initiatives.
Significant projects include the Bizung School of Music and Dance in northern Ghana and the Tintale Village Mothers Society in Nepal, which uses the arts to combat human trafficking and gender-based violence.
The Power of Partnerships
The foundation thrives on collaborations with high-profile artists and institutions. This year’s esteemed honorees included Ellie Goulding, Diplo, and Andrea and Veronica Bocelli, who have used their influence to promote and support PFCF's mission. Ellie Goulding shared her profound connection to music and philanthropy:
“I know music can change lives because it changed mine. I want to give every young person the chance to use their creativity and talent for transformation,” said Goulding. “To receive this award from PFCF, who are my heroes of global justice and activism, is an extraordinary honor. I am deeply humbled.” After receiving her awards Goulding performed two of her greatest hits to a standing ovation from the audience.
A Night to Remember
The awards ceremony was punctuated by performances that bridged generations through music, with acts from PFCF partner program Young Musicians Unite and DJ and producer Note Marcato.
Diplo expressed his gratitude, underscoring the uniting power of music: “It’s very humbling to receive this acknowledgment from the Playing For Change Foundation. Music has the incredible ability to break down barriers and uplift people, and I'm proud to stand alongside fellow artists in using our platforms to make a difference.”
The success of the 2024 Impact Awards was greatly due to the sheer dedication and support of PFCF’s esteemed board members and co-chairs: Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein; Karolina Kurkova and Archie Drury; Sandra and Howard Hoffen. These individuals, along with the organization's prestigious host committee members including Randi Wolfson, Chris Adamo, Ginger Harris, Jorge Camaraza, Ann Kroenke, Erica and Mark Mutchnik, James Provencher, Craig Baldino, John G. Shedd IV, Mike Lundberg, Ronnie Madra, Linda and Tom Rizk, Pamela Silva, and Ana and Sean Wolfington, played pivotal roles in orchestrating this unforgettable evening.
The electrifying after-party, held in partnership with MGM+, featured exhilarating sets from Diplo and Grammy-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER held across the street at Superblue Miami which was transformed into plush supper club setting.Lis