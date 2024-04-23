Bazaar For Good Returns To Miami Design District May 10 + 11

On Friday, May 10th, immerse yourself in a weekend of purpose and positivity as the 5th Annual Bazaar for Good returns to the Miami Design District (MDD) for a two-day event. The event offers ticketed guests a discounted designer shopping experience, curated events, and a silent auction, all to raise funds for several nonprofit organizations globally.
Founded by Martha Graeff and Danie Gomez-Ortigoza in 2018, the Bazaar for Good is a community of women from different countries and backgrounds united by a common mission: to raise funds for children all over the world. Comprising over 30 women with strong social media presences, they are committed to using their voices to bring awareness to the issues facing society and advocating for disadvantaged children.
Partnered with Style Saves and the Camila Coelho Foundation, this year's Bazaar for Good will feature curated talks, music sessions, wellness classes, workshops, and special influencer closet shopping experiences. Shop your favorite brands with purpose and be inspired by remarkable speakers on panels led by Valeria Lipovetsky.
All proceeds raised are dedicated to creating meaningful changes in the lives of children worldwide, supporting education, health, and equality initiatives. Notably, the last event successfully raised $420,000.00, with all proceeds directly benefiting four NGOs across Latin America devoted to aiding underserved children.
Tickets start at $45 for general admission and $125 for skip-the-line access, with FREE admission available on Saturday.